Take Charge America offers fiscal advice to recent graduates

PHOENIX — Life after college can overwhelm many graduates, especially if it’s the first time they are handling personal finances outside of a school setting or without the help of family.

“When you’re managing money by yourself for the first time, it’s easy to make mistakes that can derail your financial goals right from the start,” said Michael Sullivan, a personal financial consultant with Take Charge America, a nonprofit credit counseling and debt management agency. “But taking the time to understand what mistakes to avoid, and why, will set you up to win with money for years to come.”

Sullivan breaks down five money mishaps to avoid:

» Living without a budget. To succeed with money, a budget is a must. Start by tracking your expenses for a month to learn your spending habits. Then, make necessary adjustments to accommodate your habits and goals.

» Not planning for a rainy day. You never know when the unexpected will happen. That’s why we recommend saving three to six months of living expenses in an emergency fund. Start with small contributions and increase as your budget allows.