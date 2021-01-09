TAPS Awards moves online

The Testing Ag Performance Solutions Awards Banquet is scheduled for Saturday. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions locally and university policy the decision has been made to cancel the in-person event.

Consequently, plans are being made to announce the award winners through social media outlets at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Tune in to the awards announcement on Twitter @UNL_TAPS or the UNL West Central Research, Extension and Education Center’s Facebook page.

The TAPS team is hoping to have an in-person event in early March to kick-off the 2021 competitions as well as discuss the 2020 findings and to celebrate the winners. More information to come on that event.