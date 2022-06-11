Telegraph area college honors: June 12

University of Nebraska at Omaha

More than 4,400 students are being recognized for their academic achievements during the Spring 2022 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha with inclusion on the Chancellor’s and/or Dean’s List.

The list of area honorees is:

Chancellor’s List

Culbertson

Connor Moorhous.

Gothenburg

AJ Whiting.

Lexington

Edvin Ortiz, Hana Brock, Jocelyn Graciela Rebolorio-Hernandez, Keith Allen.

Maxwell

Abigail Rose Jurjens.

McCook

McCookHarley Cribbs, Olivia Koetter.

North Platte

Jade Escarsega, Latisha Renee Dunton.

Ogallala

Ashley Beamon.

Perry

Misty Marie VonBehren.

Dean’s List

Bartley

Alex Porter.

Brady

Teagan Allen Rossman.

Broken Bow

Julie Kreitman, Lauren Avery VanLaningham.

Callaway

Eddie Berger.

Cody

Grayce Baustert.

Cozad

Jovi Cervantes, Katie Spaulding, Madisen Wilkinson.

Culbertson

Beth Hoyt.

Gothenburg

Amaya Marie Ackerman, Maeve McCoy, Max Jinks, Trystan Rain Baker.

Grant

Keegan John Sims.

Lexington

Angelica Pargas-Sanchez, Delsi Aldana, Edvin M. Ramirez-Carrillo, Leslie Casteneda, Ryan Johnson, Simon Brock, Yajaira Ramirez.

McCook

Baylor James Winters, Gavyn Klein, Halie Lindquist, Hayden Johnson, MaKenna Cooper, Mason Michaelis, TJ Renner.

North Platte

Adam Parsons, Amber Rose Tidyman, Andrew Lindemeier, Chakera Hough, David Christian Wellnitz, Gabriella Wagner, Hope Gustason, Matthew John Beckmann, Roena Ka Morton.

Ogallala

Gage Stokey, Milan Correa Coggins, Rebekkah Draucker.

Oshkosh

Maddie Lake, Shannon L. Fornander.

Sutherland

Abbie Morris, Nikki Fischer.

Valentine

Annie Brickner.

Mount Marty University

YANKTON, S.D. — Mount Marty University has announced the spring 2022 Dean’s List honorees. The Dean’s List honoree at Mount Marty University is defined as a full-time undergraduate student completing a full-time load of graded course work with a minimum term grade point average of 3.5.

The list of local honorees is:

North Platte

Charles L. Gale, Gracie M. Rippen.

South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State announces the names of the outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.

Area honorees are:

Ainsworth

Heather Lyons.

Westerville

Emma Millsap.

University of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Jordan Hughes was named to the University of Sioux Falls’ spring 2022 Dean’s List. Hughes, of Ogallala, is majoring in radiologic technology.

Iowa Lakes Community College

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa — Iowa Lakes Community College has released the spring 2022 Honors Lists.

For the Spring 2022 semester, 109 students made the President’s Honor List, an honor achieved by those who recorded a 4.0 GPA, and 191 students made the Dean’s List of students who earned a 3.25 GPA or higher for the semester.

Area honorees are:

Dean’s List

Hershey

Keegan Oettinger.

Iowa State University

AMES, Iowa — Approximately 9,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2022 Dean’s List.

Area honorees are:

North Platte

Jessica Joann Schmidt, veterinary medicine.

University of Central Arkansas

CONWAY, Ark. — Chloe E. Royce of Gothenburg was named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at the University of Central Arkansas.