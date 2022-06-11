Telegraph area college honors: June 12

University of Nebraska at Omaha
More than 4,400 students are being recognized for their academic achievements during the Spring 2022 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha with inclusion on the Chancellor’s and/or Dean’s List.
The list of area honorees is:
Chancellor’s List
Culbertson
Connor Moorhous.
Gothenburg
AJ Whiting.
Lexington
Edvin Ortiz, Hana Brock, Jocelyn Graciela Rebolorio-Hernandez, Keith Allen.
Maxwell
Abigail Rose Jurjens.
McCook
McCookHarley Cribbs, Olivia Koetter.
North Platte
Jade Escarsega, Latisha Renee Dunton.
Ogallala
Ashley Beamon.
Perry
Misty Marie VonBehren.
Dean’s List
Bartley
Alex Porter.
Brady
Teagan Allen Rossman.
Broken Bow
Julie Kreitman, Lauren Avery VanLaningham.
Callaway
Eddie Berger.
Cody
Grayce Baustert.
Cozad
Jovi Cervantes, Katie Spaulding, Madisen Wilkinson.
Culbertson
Beth Hoyt.
Gothenburg
Amaya Marie Ackerman, Maeve McCoy, Max Jinks, Trystan Rain Baker.
Grant
Keegan John Sims.
Lexington
Angelica Pargas-Sanchez, Delsi Aldana, Edvin M. Ramirez-Carrillo, Leslie Casteneda, Ryan Johnson, Simon Brock, Yajaira Ramirez.
McCook
Baylor James Winters, Gavyn Klein, Halie Lindquist, Hayden Johnson, MaKenna Cooper, Mason Michaelis, TJ Renner.
North Platte
Adam Parsons, Amber Rose Tidyman, Andrew Lindemeier, Chakera Hough, David Christian Wellnitz, Gabriella Wagner, Hope Gustason, Matthew John Beckmann, Roena Ka Morton.
Ogallala
Gage Stokey, Milan Correa Coggins, Rebekkah Draucker.
Oshkosh
Maddie Lake, Shannon L. Fornander.
Sutherland
Abbie Morris, Nikki Fischer.
Valentine
Annie Brickner.
Mount Marty University
YANKTON, S.D. — Mount Marty University has announced the spring 2022 Dean’s List honorees. The Dean’s List honoree at Mount Marty University is defined as a full-time undergraduate student completing a full-time load of graded course work with a minimum term grade point average of 3.5.
The list of local honorees is:
North Platte
Charles L. Gale, Gracie M. Rippen.
South Dakota State
BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State announces the names of the outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
Area honorees are:
Ainsworth
Heather Lyons.
Westerville
Emma Millsap.
University of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Jordan Hughes was named to the University of Sioux Falls’ spring 2022 Dean’s List. Hughes, of Ogallala, is majoring in radiologic technology.
Iowa Lakes Community College
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa — Iowa Lakes Community College has released the spring 2022 Honors Lists.
For the Spring 2022 semester, 109 students made the President’s Honor List, an honor achieved by those who recorded a 4.0 GPA, and 191 students made the Dean’s List of students who earned a 3.25 GPA or higher for the semester.
Area honorees are:
Dean’s List
Hershey
Keegan Oettinger.
Iowa State University
AMES, Iowa — Approximately 9,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2022 Dean’s List.
Area honorees are:
North Platte
Jessica Joann Schmidt, veterinary medicine.
University of Central Arkansas
CONWAY, Ark. — Chloe E. Royce of Gothenburg was named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at the University of Central Arkansas.