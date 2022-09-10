Telegraph area college honors: Sept. 11

Southern New Hampshire University
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Angela Mackey of North Platte has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's summer 2022 Dean's List. The summer term ran from May to August.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Angela Mackey of North Platte has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's summer 2022 Dean's List. The summer term ran from May to August.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jehovah's Witnesses have restarted their door-to-door ministry after more than two and a half years on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It's a nostalgic treat from more than three decades ago.
Hershey girl named Miss American Princess
From Judy to James, here's a look back at the most popular monikers given to babies from 1946 to 1964.
In this week's Trash & Treasures, Judy D. Steele writes about Japanese Noritake dishes, in particular a creamer dish that she owns.
Here's a look at names that are on their way out, according to the Social Security Administration.
Between 2011 and 2020, cancer on average claimed just under 3,500 Nebraskans a year, roughly 50 more than died annually from heart disease, CDC data show.
In this week's column, outdoor writer Rick Windham gives us some tips for early season dove hunting. The season started this past week.
From driving tractors in rural Nebraska to running a Honda training center in Connecticut, Gene Esch is proof that you can go anywhere in life…
Jehovah’s Witnesses have resumed knocking on doors again after a 30-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. From coast to coast, members of the Christian denomination fanned out in cities and towns Thursday to share literature and converse about God for the first time since March 2020. Members have continued evangelizing during the pandemic through letters and phone calls. But they have missed the warmth of in-person interactions and say it is the most effective and rewarding way to get their message out. In the words of one Witness, door-knock evangelizing “feels Christ-like.”
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.