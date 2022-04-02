Telegraph area Dean's List, April 3

Chardron State College
CHADRON — Chadron State College has announced that 341 students met requirements for the Dean’s List for fall 2021 by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify, students must have completed at least 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree and have no incomplete grades during the semester. Area students are as follows:
Arthur
Piper deBeauclair.
Brady
Tad Grasz.
Dunning
Bryan Zutavern.
Eustis
Amber Lange.
Farnam
Allie Portenier.
Gothenburg
People are also reading…
Jamie Graff, Conner Baker, Samuel Aden.
Hershey
Chanda Cooper, Shayla McConnell.
Indianola
Alyssa Springer.
Lewellen
Kara Barnhart.
Lisco
Zachery Evans.
Madrid
Quinn Koop.
Maywood
Hope Stone.
McCook
Kaleb Taylor.
Mullen
Haley Jones.
North Platte
Kirby Corfield, Emily Evans, Seth Simants, Ashley Tolstedt, Jordynn Simpson, Kelsey Dailey.
Ogallala
Makayla Denbo, Jordan Orr.
Oshkosh
Amanda Schwartzkopf, Maddison Christiansen, Celestina Dean.
Paxton
Eben Rosentrater.
Seneca
Mollie Finney.
Sutherland
Colten Storer.
Trenton
Samantha Carfield.
Tryon
Aubrey Schultis.
Valentine
Brennann Jackson, Summer Mayhew, Trinity Shipley, Amos Utecht.
Wallace
Jerad Phillips.