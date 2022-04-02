 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Telegraph area Dean's List, April 3

Chardron State College

CHADRON — Chadron State College has announced that 341 students met requirements for the Dean’s List for fall 2021 by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify, students must have completed at least 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree and have no incomplete grades during the semester. Area students are as follows:

Arthur

Piper deBeauclair.

Brady

Tad Grasz.

Dunning

Bryan Zutavern.

Eustis

Amber Lange.

Farnam

Allie Portenier.

Gothenburg

Jamie Graff, Conner Baker, Samuel Aden.

Hershey

Chanda Cooper, Shayla McConnell.

Indianola

Alyssa Springer.

Lewellen

Kara Barnhart.

Lisco

Zachery Evans.

Madrid

Quinn Koop.

Maywood

Hope Stone.

McCook

Kaleb Taylor.

Mullen

Haley Jones.

North Platte

Kirby Corfield, Emily Evans, Seth Simants, Ashley Tolstedt, Jordynn Simpson, Kelsey Dailey.

Ogallala

Makayla Denbo, Jordan Orr.

Oshkosh

Amanda Schwartzkopf, Maddison Christiansen, Celestina Dean.

Paxton

Eben Rosentrater.

Seneca

Mollie Finney.

Sutherland

Colten Storer.

Trenton

Samantha Carfield.

Tryon

Aubrey Schultis.

Valentine

Brennann Jackson, Summer Mayhew, Trinity Shipley, Amos Utecht.

Wallace

Jerad Phillips.

