Telegraph area Dean's List, April 3

Chardron State College

CHADRON — Chadron State College has announced that 341 students met requirements for the Dean’s List for fall 2021 by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify, students must have completed at least 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree and have no incomplete grades during the semester. Area students are as follows: