Telegraph area Dean's List, Feb. 27

University of Wyoming
The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Nebraska on the 2021 fall semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.
The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.
To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Area honorees are as follows:
Broken Bow
Nicholas Dean Solaas.
Callaway
Garrett F. Hrupek.
Cody
Sydney Adamson.
Gothenburg
Annica Harm, Delaney N. Harm.
North Platte
Isabelle E. Eisenrich.
Paxton
Dane W. Storer.
Sutherland
Taylor M. Weber.
Tryon
Jared Schultis.