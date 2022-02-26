 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Telegraph area Dean's List, Feb. 27

University of Wyoming

The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Nebraska on the 2021 fall semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.

The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.

To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Area honorees are as follows:

Broken Bow

Nicholas Dean Solaas.

Callaway

Garrett F. Hrupek.

Cody

Sydney Adamson.

Gothenburg

Annica Harm, Delaney N. Harm.

North Platte

Isabelle E. Eisenrich.

Paxton

Dane W. Storer.

Sutherland

Taylor M. Weber.

Tryon

Jared Schultis.

