Telegraph area Dean's Lists, Feb. 13

Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s Dean’s List.

University of Central Arkansas

CONWAY, Ark. — Chloe Royce of Gothenburg was named to the University of Central Arkansas fall 2021 Dean’s List.

To qualify for the Dean’s List in a given semester, a student must earn a 3.50 or higher grade point average on a minimum of twelve hours of undergraduate degree credit with no incomplete grades.

Royce was among more than 1,350 named to the Dean’s List.

Nebraska Wesleyan University

LINCOLN — Nebraska Wesleyan University announced its 2021 fall semester academic honors list for students enrolled in traditional and adult undergraduate programs.

The list of area honorees is as follows:

North Platte

Genna Blakely, Leslie Borges, Emily Cady, Syble Heffernan, Jency Starr, Carlye Stoppkotte, Hollianna Watson.

Sutherland