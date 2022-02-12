 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Telegraph area Dean's Lists, Feb. 6
University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s List

Nearly 5,000 students are being recognized for their academic achievements during the Fall 2021 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha with inclusion on the Chancellor’s and/or Dean’s List.

The list of area honorees is as follows:

Brady

Teagan Allen Rossman.

Broken Bow

Lauren Avery VanLaningham.

Cozad

Jaiden Nelsen, Jovi Cervantes.

Culbertson

Beth Hoyt, Maggie K. Kehler.

Gothenburg

Maeve McCoy, Max Jinks.

Hershey

Seth Wilson.

Lexington

Delsi Aldana, Edvin Eliezer Ramirez, Edvin M. Ramirez-Carrillo, Edvin Ramirez, Jacqueline Martinez, Ryan Johnson, Yajaira Ramirez.

McCook

Gavyn Klein, Harley Cribbs, Mason Michaelis, Nick Wolvin, TJ Renner.

North Platte

Adam Parsons, Andrew Lindemeier, Baylee Lynn Steele, Brennan Ardell Ricks, Chakera Hough, Darci Lynn Herrington, David Christian Wellnitz, Gabriella Wagner, Hope Gustason, Jade Escarsega, Jes Crankshaw, Sam Miller, Sophia Natalie Chingren.

Ogallala

Ashley Beamon, Matt Smith, Milan Correa Coggins.

Oshkosh

Shannon L. Fornander.

Sutherland

Abbie Morris, Richard Chadwick.

University of Nebraska at Omaha Chancellor’s List

The list of area honorees is as follows:

Arthur

Skyler Swanson.

Cozad

Madisen Wilkinson.

Culbertson

Connor Moorhous, Luke Stephen Moorhous.

Gothenburg

AJ Whiting, Amaya Marie Ackerman, Josh Franzen, Trystan Rain Baker.

Lexington

Cameron Gibbons, Darlene Gomez, Edvin Ortiz, Hana Brock, Josue Arcenio Ayala, Keith Allen.

Maxwell

Abigail Rose Jurjens.

McCook

Hayden Johnson, Olivia Koetter.

North Platte

Roena Ka Morton.

Ogallala

Rebekkah Draucker.

Trenton

Courtney Hope Hrnchir.

Chadron State College

CHADRON — Chadron State College has announced that Kirby Corfield of North Platte has joined 341 students in meeting requirements for the Dean’s List for fall 2021 by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify, students must have completed at least 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit

hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree and have no incomplete grades during the semester.

St. Cloud State University

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University has announced that Taylor Chitwood of North Platte has joined more than 1,100 students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2021 fall semester Dean’s List. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Wayne State College

WAYNE — Wayne State College included more than 1,200 students on the Dean’s List for exemplary academic achievement during the fall 2021 semester.

Students listed on the Dean’s List are full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

An asterisk denotes a 4.0 GPA for the term.

The list of area honorees is as follows:

Bartley

Kaitlynne Ellis.

Benkelman

Rylee Smith.

Big Springs

Brittany Hensley.

Broken Bow

Grayson Garey, Yance Garner*, Corra Harrold*, Christopher Osmond.

Brule

Joseph Kenkel.

Callaway

Brittany Ellison, Cheyney Loper*.

Cozad

Jake Barela, Jercey Irish, Jacob Sub.

Dickens

Reagan Hudson*.

Dunning

Brayden Rhoades.

Elwood

Zayley Christner, Kaydee Diefenbaugh*, Julieann Puls.

Lexington

Mackenzie West*.

McCook

Elizabeth Barenberg, Kora Keslin.

Merna

Calyn Laible*, Carson Leibhart*.

North Platte

Jaimee Barrett*, Riley Wiese.

Ogallala

Kameryn Trumbull, Audrey Worthing*.

Trenton

Laynee Merrill*, Amanda Mote.

Valentine

Riawna Reimers, Reganne Schrunk.

Wheaton College Illinois

WHEATON, Ill. — Wheaton College student Ryan Sorenson of North Platte was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

Concordia University

SEWARD — Concordia University, Nebraska named 251 students to its honors list for the Fall 2021 semester.

Students who earn a 3.90 GPA or higher while completing at least 12 undergraduate credit hours qualify for the honors list.

The list of area honorees is as follows:

Ainsworth

Erin Painter.

Arapahoe

Olivia Leising.

Brady

Sofia Atkins.

Gothenburg

Arleigh Costello.

Grant

Jacob Woodmancy.

Mason City

Sarah Lewis.

Valentine

Rebecca Higgins.

South Dakota State University

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State University has announced the students that have been named to the Dean’s List for academic excellence after the fall 2021 semester. To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.

The list of area honorees is as follows:

North Platte

Rebecca Renae Ady.

Valentine

Jon Michael Keller.

Kansas State University

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nearly 4,480 Kansas State University students have earned semester honors for their academic performance in the fall 2021 semester.

The list of area honorees is as follows:

Indianola

Elaine Roggenkamp, Suzanne Roggenkamp.

North Platte

Benjamin Ramsey.

