Telegraph area Dean's Lists, Feb. 6

University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s List
Nearly 5,000 students are being recognized for their academic achievements during the Fall 2021 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha with inclusion on the Chancellor’s and/or Dean’s List.
The list of area honorees is as follows:
Brady
Teagan Allen Rossman.
Broken Bow
Lauren Avery VanLaningham.
Cozad
Jaiden Nelsen, Jovi Cervantes.
Culbertson
Beth Hoyt, Maggie K. Kehler.
Gothenburg
Maeve McCoy, Max Jinks.
Hershey
Seth Wilson.
Lexington
Delsi Aldana, Edvin Eliezer Ramirez, Edvin M. Ramirez-Carrillo, Edvin Ramirez, Jacqueline Martinez, Ryan Johnson, Yajaira Ramirez.
McCook
Gavyn Klein, Harley Cribbs, Mason Michaelis, Nick Wolvin, TJ Renner.
North Platte
Adam Parsons, Andrew Lindemeier, Baylee Lynn Steele, Brennan Ardell Ricks, Chakera Hough, Darci Lynn Herrington, David Christian Wellnitz, Gabriella Wagner, Hope Gustason, Jade Escarsega, Jes Crankshaw, Sam Miller, Sophia Natalie Chingren.
Ogallala
Ashley Beamon, Matt Smith, Milan Correa Coggins.
Oshkosh
Shannon L. Fornander.
Sutherland
Abbie Morris, Richard Chadwick.
University of Nebraska at Omaha Chancellor’s List
The list of area honorees is as follows:
Arthur
Skyler Swanson.
Cozad
Madisen Wilkinson.
Culbertson
Connor Moorhous, Luke Stephen Moorhous.
Gothenburg
AJ Whiting, Amaya Marie Ackerman, Josh Franzen, Trystan Rain Baker.
Lexington
Cameron Gibbons, Darlene Gomez, Edvin Ortiz, Hana Brock, Josue Arcenio Ayala, Keith Allen.
Maxwell
Abigail Rose Jurjens.
McCook
Hayden Johnson, Olivia Koetter.
North Platte
Roena Ka Morton.
Ogallala
Rebekkah Draucker.
Trenton
Courtney Hope Hrnchir.
Chadron State College
CHADRON — Chadron State College has announced that Kirby Corfield of North Platte has joined 341 students in meeting requirements for the Dean’s List for fall 2021 by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify, students must have completed at least 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit
hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
St. Cloud State University
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University has announced that Taylor Chitwood of North Platte has joined more than 1,100 students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2021 fall semester Dean’s List. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Wayne State College
WAYNE — Wayne State College included more than 1,200 students on the Dean’s List for exemplary academic achievement during the fall 2021 semester.
Students listed on the Dean’s List are full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester.
An asterisk denotes a 4.0 GPA for the term.
The list of area honorees is as follows:
Bartley
Kaitlynne Ellis.
Benkelman
Rylee Smith.
Big Springs
Brittany Hensley.
Broken Bow
Grayson Garey, Yance Garner*, Corra Harrold*, Christopher Osmond.
Brule
Joseph Kenkel.
Callaway
Brittany Ellison, Cheyney Loper*.
Cozad
Jake Barela, Jercey Irish, Jacob Sub.
Dickens
Reagan Hudson*.
Dunning
Brayden Rhoades.
Elwood
Zayley Christner, Kaydee Diefenbaugh*, Julieann Puls.
Lexington
Mackenzie West*.
McCook
Elizabeth Barenberg, Kora Keslin.
Merna
Calyn Laible*, Carson Leibhart*.
North Platte
Jaimee Barrett*, Riley Wiese.
Ogallala
Kameryn Trumbull, Audrey Worthing*.
Trenton
Laynee Merrill*, Amanda Mote.
Valentine
Riawna Reimers, Reganne Schrunk.
Wheaton College Illinois
WHEATON, Ill. — Wheaton College student Ryan Sorenson of North Platte was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.
Concordia University
SEWARD — Concordia University, Nebraska named 251 students to its honors list for the Fall 2021 semester.
Students who earn a 3.90 GPA or higher while completing at least 12 undergraduate credit hours qualify for the honors list.
The list of area honorees is as follows:
Ainsworth
Erin Painter.
Arapahoe
Olivia Leising.
Brady
Sofia Atkins.
Gothenburg
Arleigh Costello.
Grant
Jacob Woodmancy.
Mason City
Sarah Lewis.
Valentine
Rebecca Higgins.
South Dakota State University
BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State University has announced the students that have been named to the Dean’s List for academic excellence after the fall 2021 semester. To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
The list of area honorees is as follows:
North Platte
Rebecca Renae Ady.
Valentine
Jon Michael Keller.
Kansas State University
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nearly 4,480 Kansas State University students have earned semester honors for their academic performance in the fall 2021 semester.
The list of area honorees is as follows:
Indianola
Elaine Roggenkamp, Suzanne Roggenkamp.
North Platte
Benjamin Ramsey.