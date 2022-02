Telegraph area Dean's Lists, Jan. 23

Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. — Zane Michael Leibhart, 2018 graduate of North Platte High School, was named to the fall Dean’s List at Oklahoma State University.

Belmont University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tayten Wilson of Hershey qualified for the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

University of Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Traven Claflin of Cozad was among the more than 6,900 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the Dean’s List.

The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Brianna Arguello of Broken Bow is among the more than 1,300 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2021 semester. They were also one of more than 650 students awarded with gold stars for academic excellence.

Iowa Lakes Community College

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa — Keegan Oettinger of Hershey was named to the Iowa Lakes Community College fall Dean’s List.