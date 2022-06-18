Telegraph area Dean's Lists: June 19

Morningside University

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morningside University has named 239 students as Roadman Scholars in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2021-22 academic year.

Morningside University Vice President for Academic Affairs Chris Spicer also announced the 454 students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year.

Thomas W. Moss of North Platte was named to both the Dean’s List and the list of Roadman Scholars.

Wisconsin Lutheran College

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Isaac Ganoung of Halsey a senior at Wisconsin Lutheran College, has been named to the college’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.

Ganoung is a graduate of Nebraska Lutheran High School.

University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jacob Leger was named to the University of Alabama Dean’s List for spring semester 2022.