Telegraph area Dean's Lists: June 19

Morningside University
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morningside University has named 239 students as Roadman Scholars in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2021-22 academic year.
Morningside University Vice President for Academic Affairs Chris Spicer also announced the 454 students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
Thomas W. Moss of North Platte was named to both the Dean’s List and the list of Roadman Scholars.
Wisconsin Lutheran College
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Isaac Ganoung of Halsey a senior at Wisconsin Lutheran College, has been named to the college’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
Ganoung is a graduate of Nebraska Lutheran High School.
University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jacob Leger was named to the University of Alabama Dean’s List for spring semester 2022.