Telegraph area graduates and honors, Aug. 21

UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-LINCOLN
LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 632 degrees during a combined graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremony Aug. 13 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Following is a list of area graduates by hometown:
- Berwyn: Audrey Anne Foster.
- Gothenburg: Bennett Folkers.
- Cozad: Katrina Rose Maar.
- Elsie: Hannah Marie Robertson.
- Indianola: Jennifer A. McConville.
- Lexington: Nia Martinez.
- North Platte: Barbara Houston and Hope Njuki Nakabuye.
- Ogallala: Paris Novella Brooks.
MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — One-hundred and ninety-six undergraduate students and 241 graduate students graduated from Morningside University May 14 at the commencement ceremony held at Elwood Olsen Stadium on Morningside's campus.
People are also reading…
The area graduate was:
- Wallace: Krystal D. Sauser.
UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jacob Leger of Lexington was named among the University of Alabama student-athletes SEC spring academic Honor Roll.