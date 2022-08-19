 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Telegraph area graduates and honors, Aug. 21

UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-LINCOLN

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 632 degrees during a combined graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremony Aug. 13 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Following is a list of area graduates by hometown:

  • Berwyn: Audrey Anne Foster.
  • Gothenburg: Bennett Folkers.
  • Cozad: Katrina Rose Maar.
  • Elsie: Hannah Marie Robertson.
  • Indianola: Jennifer A. McConville.
  • Lexington: Nia Martinez.
  • North Platte: Barbara Houston and Hope Njuki Nakabuye.
  • Ogallala: Paris Novella Brooks.

MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — One-hundred and ninety-six undergraduate students and 241 graduate students graduated from Morningside University May 14 at the commencement ceremony held at Elwood Olsen Stadium on Morningside's campus.

The area graduate was:

  • Wallace: Krystal D. Sauser.

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jacob Leger of Lexington was named among the University of Alabama student-athletes SEC spring academic Honor Roll.

