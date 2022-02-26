 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Telegraph area graduates: Feb. 27

  • 0

Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. — Mitchell Tucker of North Platte has graduated Magna Cum Laude from Oklahoma State University this past fall.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wedding has a boho vibe for Lincoln couple

Wedding has a boho vibe for Lincoln couple

To pay homage to their first date, Chelsea and Luke Castner used the courtyard outside of The Tavern for their first look, and The Other Room for some photos before heading to the church.

Watch Now: Related Video

Three ways you can quickly fact check a viral tweet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News