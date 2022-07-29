 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Graduates

Telegraph area graduates: July 31

University of Central Arkansas

CONWAY, Ark. — Paulina Nathalie Engback of Gothenburg graduated with a Associate of Arts degree in general studies from the University of Central Arkansas during the May commencement exercises.

University of Wyoming

Laramie, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Nebraska at the completion of the spring 2022 semester.

  • Broken Bow: Nicholas Dean Solaas.
  • Cody: Sydney Adamson.
  • Dunning: Jaylee J. Simonson.
  • Gothenburg: Delaney N. Harm.
  • Ogallala: Taylor M. Meier.
  • Tryon: Jared Schultis.
