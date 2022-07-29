Telegraph area graduates: July 31

University of Central Arkansas
CONWAY, Ark. — Paulina Nathalie Engback of Gothenburg graduated with a Associate of Arts degree in general studies from the University of Central Arkansas during the May commencement exercises.
University of Wyoming
Laramie, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Nebraska at the completion of the spring 2022 semester.
- Broken Bow: Nicholas Dean Solaas.
- Cody: Sydney Adamson.
- Dunning: Jaylee J. Simonson.
- Gothenburg: Delaney N. Harm.
- Ogallala: Taylor M. Meier.
- Tryon: Jared Schultis.