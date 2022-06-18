Telegraph area graduates: June 19

Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina University recognized more than 1,200 students during its spring commencement ceremonies.

Among the graduates was Scarlett Shifflett, a psychology major from Maxwell.

University of Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — This spring, more than 5,100 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate and professional students earned their degrees. Julianna Start of North Platte was among the students conferred their degrees. Start was a student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences whose program of study was neuroscience. The degree awarded was a bachelor of science.

University of Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Benjamin Blecha of Benkelman graduated from the University of Hartford in May of 2022.

Benjamin earned their Masters of Science Degree in prosthetics and orthotics.

University of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Erin Cheney of Shelton is graduating with a bachelor of arts degree in media studies from University of Sioux Falls.