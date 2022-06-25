Telegraph area graduates: June 26

Peru State College
PERU — Peru State College and President Michael Evans granted degrees to 192 undergraduates in early May. More than 2,500 people attended the ceremony in the Al Wheeler Activity Center, which was followed by a reception on the campus quad.
Peru State granted degrees to students from 22 states, one territory and five nations.
The following are December 2021 area graduates:
North Platte
KiJana DaJon Owens.
Thedford
Dylan Neal Andersen.
The following are May 2022 area graduates:
Hershey
Kaitlyn Lucille Kivett.
Imperial
Madison Faye Elliott.
North Platte
People are also reading…
Michelle Dawn Sachtjen.