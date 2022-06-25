 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Telegraph area graduates: June 26

Peru State College

PERU — Peru State College and President Michael Evans granted degrees to 192 undergraduates in early May. More than 2,500 people attended the ceremony in the Al Wheeler Activity Center, which was followed by a reception on the campus quad.

Peru State granted degrees to students from 22 states, one territory and five nations.

The following are December 2021 area graduates:

North Platte

KiJana DaJon Owens.

Thedford

Dylan Neal Andersen.

The following are May 2022 area graduates:

Hershey

Kaitlyn Lucille Kivett.

Imperial

Madison Faye Elliott.

North Platte

Michelle Dawn Sachtjen.

