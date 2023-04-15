University of

Nebraska-Lincoln

LINCOLN — Students, faculty, staff and alumni were honored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln at its annual Ivy Day ceremonies on April 1.

The event, co-sponsored by Mortar Board and the Innocents Society, recognized outstanding contributions of students selected to serve in the two senior honorary organizations, as well as the achievements of current members and notable underclassmen and seniors.

Following is a list by hometown of area students inducted into the organizations:

Gothenburg

Heath Keiser, Mortar Board, animal science.

Tryon

Jade Paxton, Mortar Board, veterinary science.

Wayne State

WAYNE — Wayne State has announced the induction of 18 new members into Sigma Beta Delta, the honor society for students enrolled in accredited collegiate business and management programs across the country.

Among the inductees was Elizabeth Winkler of North Platte. Wayne State students that are in the top 20% in the Department of Business and Economics and have a GPA of 3.8 or higher are awarded this honor. The ceremony was held March 30 in Wayne State’s Gardner Hall Auditorium.

Park University

PARKVILLE, Mo. — In celebration of the leadership achievements of Park University students, faculty and staff during the 2022-23 academic year, the Office of Student Life and the Park Student Government Association announced recipients of honors as part of the 28th annual Dr. Doris A. Howell Leadership Awards.

Dr. Doris Howell Leadership Awards

This award is given to students who distinguish themselves uniquely as leaders regardless of position or title.

Jack Lindgren, senior biology major, Ogallala.