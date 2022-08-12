Telegraph area honors, Aug. 14

Laramie County Community College

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Community College has announced the list of graduates for the 2022 spring semester and those students earning a place on the president’s and vice president’s honor rolls.

Associate of Applied Science

Ogallala: Megan Haggard.

Stapleton: Cauy Pokorny.

Credit Diploma

Curtis: Brody J. Robinso.

Valentine: Rhett John Witt.

President’s Honor Roll

Imperial: Yeraldin Almanza.

Maywood: Wacey Q. Flack.

Vice President’s Honor Roll

Brule: Tanner J Madden.

Curtis: Brody J Robinson.

Whitman: Chase Bryant Vinton.

University of Nebraska at Omaha

OMAHA — The University of Nebraska at Omaha has announced that 569 will graduate this August. Of the honorees, the area graduates are including:

Arnold: Bobbi Barnes.

Gothenburg: Trystan Baker.

Grant: Jakelynn Broeder.

Lexington: Guadalupe Chavez-Garcia, Karina Martinez.

North Platte: Cassidy Eggers.

Perry: Misty VonBehren.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will confer 632 degrees during a combined graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremony Aug. 13 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The list of area graduates is:

Cozad: Katrina Rose Maar.

Elsie: Hannah Marie Robertson.

Gothenburg: Bennett Folkers.

Indianola: Jennifer A. McConville.

Lexington: Nia Martinez.

North Platte: Barbara Houston, Hope Njuki Nakabuye.

Ogallala: Paris Novella Brooks.