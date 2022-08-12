 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Telegraph area honors

Telegraph area honors, Aug. 14

Laramie County Community College

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Community College has announced the list of graduates for the 2022 spring semester and those students earning a place on the president’s and vice president’s honor rolls.

Associate of Applied Science

  • Ogallala: Megan Haggard.
  • Stapleton: Cauy Pokorny.

Credit Diploma

  • Curtis: Brody J. Robinso.
  • Valentine: Rhett John Witt.

President’s Honor Roll

  • Imperial: Yeraldin Almanza.
  • Maywood: Wacey Q. Flack.

Vice President’s Honor Roll

  • Brule: Tanner J Madden.
  • Curtis: Brody J Robinson.
  • Whitman: Chase Bryant Vinton.

University of Nebraska at Omaha

OMAHA — The University of Nebraska at Omaha has announced that 569 will graduate this August. Of the honorees, the area graduates are including:

  • Arnold: Bobbi Barnes.
  • Gothenburg: Trystan Baker.
  • Grant: Jakelynn Broeder.
  • Lexington: Guadalupe Chavez-Garcia, Karina Martinez.
  • North Platte: Cassidy Eggers.
  • Perry: Misty VonBehren.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will confer 632 degrees during a combined graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremony Aug. 13 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The list of area graduates is:

  • Cozad: Katrina Rose Maar.
  • Elsie: Hannah Marie Robertson.
  • Gothenburg: Bennett Folkers.
  • Indianola: Jennifer A. McConville.
  • Lexington: Nia Martinez.
  • North Platte: Barbara Houston, Hope Njuki Nakabuye.
  • Ogallala: Paris Novella Brooks.
