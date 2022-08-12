Telegraph area honors, Aug. 14

Laramie County Community College
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Community College has announced the list of graduates for the 2022 spring semester and those students earning a place on the president’s and vice president’s honor rolls.
Associate of Applied Science
- Ogallala: Megan Haggard.
- Stapleton: Cauy Pokorny.
Credit Diploma
- Curtis: Brody J. Robinso.
- Valentine: Rhett John Witt.
President’s Honor Roll
- Imperial: Yeraldin Almanza.
- Maywood: Wacey Q. Flack.
Vice President’s Honor Roll
- Brule: Tanner J Madden.
- Curtis: Brody J Robinson.
- Whitman: Chase Bryant Vinton.
University of Nebraska at Omaha
OMAHA — The University of Nebraska at Omaha has announced that 569 will graduate this August. Of the honorees, the area graduates are including:
- Arnold: Bobbi Barnes.
- Gothenburg: Trystan Baker.
- Grant: Jakelynn Broeder.
- Lexington: Guadalupe Chavez-Garcia, Karina Martinez.
- North Platte: Cassidy Eggers.
- Perry: Misty VonBehren.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will confer 632 degrees during a combined graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremony Aug. 13 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The list of area graduates is:
- Cozad: Katrina Rose Maar.
- Elsie: Hannah Marie Robertson.
- Gothenburg: Bennett Folkers.
- Indianola: Jennifer A. McConville.
- Lexington: Nia Martinez.
- North Platte: Barbara Houston, Hope Njuki Nakabuye.
- Ogallala: Paris Novella Brooks.