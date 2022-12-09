Telegraph area honors: Dec. 11

Dean’s List
The Citadel South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Brianna Arguello of Broken Bow is among the hundreds of cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements at The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, during the spring 2022 semester.
Arguello was named to the Dean’s List and President’s List, and was also awarded gold star.
Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on the Dean’s List.
The President’s List is one of the most distinguished cadet awards presented by The Citadel. The list is a combination of the Dean’s List and the Commandant’s Distinguished List and is composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.
People are also reading…
Graduates
Central Community College
Associate of
Applied Science Degree
Brewster
Cory J. Guggenmos. Elwood
Crystal L. Byrns and Julie A. Leibhart.
Lexington
Jennifer N. Benitez Garcia, Sandra S. Espitia, Jessica Rico-Romero.
McCook
Joel M. Carter.
North Platte
Jeremy Hill, Emilio A. Rivas.
Wauneta
Jennifer R. Harris.
Associate of
Science Degree
North Platte
Blake A. Barner.
Diploma Eustis
Chloe R. Maurer.
Gothenburg
Angela D. Sattler.
Imperial
Brit L. Gockley, Brandon R. Mintling.
Lexington
Andrea Estrada, Erick Perez Lopez, Evelin P. Ortega, Brandon Perez Cardiel, Rosa M. Muniz, Freddy J. Benitez, Carlos J. Ceja Solache, Enrique Flores, Axel G. Pinedo Ochoa, Miguel A. De La Torre, Christian H. Bran-Lopez.
North Platte
Korin R. Sides.