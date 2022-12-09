Telegraph area honors: Dec. 11

Dean’s List

The Citadel South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Brianna Arguello of Broken Bow is among the hundreds of cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements at The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, during the spring 2022 semester.

Arguello was named to the Dean’s List and President’s List, and was also awarded gold star.

Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on the Dean’s List.

The President’s List is one of the most distinguished cadet awards presented by The Citadel. The list is a combination of the Dean’s List and the Commandant’s Distinguished List and is composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.

Graduates

Central Community College

Associate of

Applied Science Degree

Brewster

Cory J. Guggenmos. Elwood

Crystal L. Byrns and Julie A. Leibhart.

Lexington

Jennifer N. Benitez Garcia, Sandra S. Espitia, Jessica Rico-Romero.

McCook

Joel M. Carter.

North Platte

Jeremy Hill, Emilio A. Rivas.

Wauneta

Jennifer R. Harris.

Associate of

Science Degree

North Platte

Blake A. Barner.

Diploma Eustis

Chloe R. Maurer.

Gothenburg

Angela D. Sattler.

Imperial

Brit L. Gockley, Brandon R. Mintling.

Lexington

Andrea Estrada, Erick Perez Lopez, Evelin P. Ortega, Brandon Perez Cardiel, Rosa M. Muniz, Freddy J. Benitez, Carlos J. Ceja Solache, Enrique Flores, Axel G. Pinedo Ochoa, Miguel A. De La Torre, Christian H. Bran-Lopez.

North Platte

Korin R. Sides.