Telegraph area honors: Dec. 18

Graduates
University of Nebraska Lincoln
Anselmo
Jalea Deborah Chandler.
Brady
Ryan Allan Rayburn, James Micheal Roberts.
Broken Bow
Cade O’Neil Chapin, Joelle Kay Sanger, Cole Jeffrey Ulmer.
Cozad
Dillon Scott Geiser.
Curtis
Ashley Frances Rose Berg, Alissa Cottrell, Erin Ruppert.
Gothenburg
Kayla Ray Weyers.
Lexington
Leslie M. Castaneda, Yajaira Ramirez.
Maxwell
Rachel Elizabeth Simants.
Maywood
Von Micah Fritsche.
McCook
Alec Andrew Bunger, Wade Donovan Burkert, Alexis Dawna Goodenberger, Kylee MaKae Hauxwell.
North Platte
Rachele Marie Dailey, Regan Lynn Gifford, Ellie Elizabeth Granger, Rachel Leigh Sachtjen, Jonathan Charles White.
Ogallala
Madison Emily Mendoza.
Stapleton
Tammie Jo Gaites.
Stratton
Abigail Grace Schoup.
Sutherland
Morgan E. Hoatson.
Valentine
Blaire LeAnn Speck, Chance Loil Tankersley.
Wauneta
Brady P. Gittlein, Zachary Charles Thompson.
Whitman
Brittney Rae Emerson.
University of Nebraska Omaha
Cozad
Brianna Valenzuela.
Gothenburg
Max Jinks.
Lexington
Chandra Cummins-Zimmerman, Edvin Ramirez-Melendez, Karen Ramos.
McCook
Halie Lindquist, Adelina Wilcox.
North Platte
Kateri Noffsinger.
Wheaton College
WHEATON, Ill. — Will Huffman of Maxwell is graduating from Wheaton College with a Bachelor of Arts in biblical theology studies.
Honors
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
LINCOLN — Kayla Weyers of Gothenburg is among 33 University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduating seniors who have completed the requirements to graduate from the University Honors Program in December. Weyers is graduating from the College of Business.
Jalea Deborah Chandler of Anselmo is among 13 students who were recognized as Chancellor's Scholars during the undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.