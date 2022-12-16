Telegraph area honors: Dec. 18

Graduates

University of Nebraska Lincoln

Anselmo

Jalea Deborah Chandler.

Brady

Ryan Allan Rayburn, James Micheal Roberts.

Broken Bow

Cade O’Neil Chapin, Joelle Kay Sanger, Cole Jeffrey Ulmer.

Cozad

Dillon Scott Geiser.

Curtis

Ashley Frances Rose Berg, Alissa Cottrell, Erin Ruppert.

Gothenburg

Kayla Ray Weyers.

Lexington

Leslie M. Castaneda, Yajaira Ramirez.

Maxwell

Rachel Elizabeth Simants.

Maywood

Von Micah Fritsche.

McCook

Alec Andrew Bunger, Wade Donovan Burkert, Alexis Dawna Goodenberger, Kylee MaKae Hauxwell.

North Platte

Rachele Marie Dailey, Regan Lynn Gifford, Ellie Elizabeth Granger, Rachel Leigh Sachtjen, Jonathan Charles White.

Ogallala

Madison Emily Mendoza.

Stapleton

Tammie Jo Gaites.

Stratton

Abigail Grace Schoup.

Sutherland

Morgan E. Hoatson.

Valentine

Blaire LeAnn Speck, Chance Loil Tankersley.

Wauneta

Brady P. Gittlein, Zachary Charles Thompson.

Whitman

Brittney Rae Emerson.

University of Nebraska Omaha

Cozad

Brianna Valenzuela.

Gothenburg

Max Jinks.

Lexington

Chandra Cummins-Zimmerman, Edvin Ramirez-Melendez, Karen Ramos.

McCook

Halie Lindquist, Adelina Wilcox.

North Platte

Kateri Noffsinger.

Wheaton College

WHEATON, Ill. — Will Huffman of Maxwell is graduating from Wheaton College with a Bachelor of Arts in biblical theology studies.

Honors

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

LINCOLN — Kayla Weyers of Gothenburg is among 33 University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduating seniors who have completed the requirements to graduate from the University Honors Program in December. Weyers is graduating from the College of Business.

Jalea Deborah Chandler of Anselmo is among 13 students who were recognized as Chancellor's Scholars during the undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.