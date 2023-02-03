Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture
Fall Dean's List
(4.0 GPA)
Big Springs
Tanner Ostrander.
Gibbon
Allison Wilkens.
Hastings
Taylor Wilson.
Lodgepole
Allison Lofton.
Ogallala
Garret Duba.
Palmer
Lillian Kyes.
Spencer
Andrea Hipke.
IOWA
Council Bluffs
Alexis Keller.
Fall Honor Roll
(3.5 to 3.99 GPA)
Blair
Callie Landauer.
Broadwater
Aleena Wagner.
Bruno
Kia Brown.
Callaway
Brandi Coons, Reagan Ross.
Cozad
Trevor Schneider.
Crofton
Ashley Tramp.
Dawson
Tara Zimmerling.
Doniphan
Taylor Lautenschlager.
Elwood
Cauy Bennett.
Ewing
Emma Hollenback.
Fordyce
Claudia Stevens.
Franklin
Levi Lennemann.
Geneva
Reid Richards.
Gothenburg
Kyra Hearn.
Grand Island
Madolyn Clark.
Hastings
Breanna Goodon.
Hazard
Makenna Renzelman.
Holdrege
Katie Morten.
Kennard
Cassidy Arp.
Lawrence
Konnor Thompson.
Lincoln
Ashley Kowalski, Isabella Johnson, Aubrey Kelley.
Long Pine
Ellie Welke.
Madison
Betty Books.
Maxwell
Hayley Yost.
Maywood
Kenisha Huddleston, Makayla Huddleston.
McCook
Shelby Kofler.
Omaha
Laureline Orr, Lilianah Orr.
Ord
Miya Rocha.
Papillion
Emma Yarolimek.
Plainview
Jozlyn Anderson.
Pleasanton
McKenna Darby.
Potter
Cooper Mazza.
Spalding
Grace Glaser.
Stanton
Eva Searight.
Stapleton
Saige Johnson.
Wolbach
Larista Barner.
CALIFORNIA
Herald
Cody Flint.
Paradise
Christopher Keane.
COLORADO
Lakewood
Lydia Bowden.
Wray
Katherine Thompson, Riley Brown.
Kiowa
Marina Guynn.
IOWA
Minden
Sarah Jones.
KANSAS
Lebanon
Colton Haresnape.
Tampa
Cheyenne Bernhardt.
Stockton
Nolan Buss.
Waldo
Ashton Lund.
Saint Francis
Jasper Hunt.
Norton
Emily Miller.
NORTH DAKOTA
Hannaford
Eric Schaefer.
TEXAS
Lumberton
Heidi Wilkerson.
University of Nebraska Medical Center
UNMC College of Dentistry
DENTAL HYGIENE
Thedford
Cailyn Jameson.
DENTISTRY
Ogallala
Mikah Hoppens.
UNMC College of Pharmacy
Anselmo
Jesica Spanel.
Broken Bow
Samuel Schendt.
UNMC College of Nursing
LINCOLN DIVISION
North Platte
Karsyn Buttler, Alyssa Ramsey.
Trenton
Kassidy Kisker.
OMAHA DIVISION
Benkelman
Madison Lambley.
WEST NEBRASKA DIVISION
Grant
Hailey Snyder.
College of Allied Health Professions
RADIOGRAPHY
Broken Bow
Kesha DeGroff.
Elwood
Lindsay Schutz.
Lexington
Micaela Lopez Perez, Melissa White.
Trenton
Kyleigh Scott.
Colby Community College
COLBY, Kan. — Colby Community College announced the names of students who achieved academic distinction for the fall 2022 semester. Those on CCC honor rolls completed 12 or more credit hours and had no failing grades. The President's Honor Roll honorees earned a 4.0 grade point average. Honorees on the Vice President's Honor Roll had GPAs between 3.75 and 3.99.
President's Honor Roll
Culbertson
Lindsey Rippen.
McCook
Riley Bortner.
Vice President's Honor Roll
Benkelman
Nolan Burrell.
Culbertson
Colten Hagan.
North Platte
Tayton Lucas.
Mississippi State University
MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. — Elsianna Rodewald of McCook was named to the Mississippi State University fall 2022 President's List.
The Citadel
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Brianna Arguello of Broken Bow is one of the more than 650 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2022 semester at The Citadel of South Carolina.