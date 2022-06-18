Telegraph area honors societies:

McCook Community College

MCCOOK — McCook Community College has inducted 17 new members into Phi Theta Kappa. PTK is the international honor society for two year colleges. The induction ceremony was at the Peter and Dolores Graff Events Center.

Former PTK adviser, member and instructor at MCC Judi Haney was the guest speaker and talked about the history of the group on campus and places PTK allowed members to travel for leadership institutes and conference.

Current officers include: Neleigh Hauxwell, president; Rae VanMilligan, vice president of scholarship; Taylor Thein, vice president of leadership; Hannah Goltl, public relations; and Carina Atterberry.

Here are the new members who were initiated Monday:

McKenna Crews, Loveland, Colorado.

Cassidy Fife, Provo, Utah.

Joe Francescato, North Platte.

Kaylee Guerrero, Indianola.

Annika Johnson, McCook.

Tiara Matson, McCook.

Anna Miller, McCook.

Ethan Murdoch, Swift Current, Sasketchewan.

Lanie Overton, McCook.

Trinity Raburn, Holdredge.

Chastity Samaniego, McCook.

Kyleigh Scott, McCook.

Janie Sommer, Maxwell.

Nathan Sughroue, Hastings.

Madison Thraen, Ogallala.

Riley Watson, Sydney, Australia.

Quenten Werner, Elgin, Illinois.

Jaycee Widener, Wellfleet.

University of Nebraska at Kearney

KEARNEY — Twenty-seven University of Nebraska at Kearney students have been selected as new members of Order of Omega, Eta Nu Chapter.

They were honored during the annual Fraternity and Sorority Life awards banquet.

Order of Omega is a Greek honor society built on the pillars of scholarship, service and leadership. It recognizes juniors and seniors who have demonstrated high standards in these areas while maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher. Only 5% of UNK fraternity and sorority members can receive this honor each year.

UNK students selected to Order of Omega include:

Keziah Goshert, Benjamin Slaymaker, Brooke Benck, Emily Hall, Gracie Luebbe, Jack Hunzeker, Makenzie Clouse, Jacey Wahlstrom, Olivia Ostdiek, Kieren Feeney, Melinda Nienhueser, Kelsey Borowski, Michaela Becker, Jackson Miller, Hector Melendez, Addyson Little, Kali Herbolsheimer, Mikayla Brandl, Sophie Hassenstab, Anna Richling, Andrew Alder, Chloe Scott, Jarin Potts, Nayeli Cruz Lopez, Joseph Hiatt, Samuel Buss, Sydney Kinnett.

Fort Hays State University

HAYS, Kan. — Jordan Krizek of North Platte was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Krizek was initiated at Fort Hays State University.

University of Nebraska at Kearney

KEARNEY — Kara Krejdl of Oxford was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Krejdl was initiated at University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture

CURTIS — Eight students were inducted as members into the Alpha Iota Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa honor society.

Initiates gathered with current PTK members for the annual candle-lighting installation ceremony at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

PTK academic honorary recognizes achievements of students attending a two-year college. It provides opportunities for growth and development through honors, leadership and service.

Inductees for 2021 to Alpha Iota Tau chapter were Ethan Baker, Naponee; Larista Barner, Wolbach; Riley Brown, Wray, Colorado; Andrea Hipke, Spencer; Ashley Kowalski, Lincoln; Callie Landauer, Blair; Claudia Stevens, Fordyce; and Aleena Wagner, Bridgeport.

PTK officers for 2021-2022: Macy Zentner, president, Cedar Rapids; Taylor Hendrix, vice president, Holyoke, Colorado; Katherine Moyer, secretary/treasurer, Adams; and Student Senate Representatives William Huebner of Hershey and Alexxandra Malchow of Beatrice.

Officers elected for 2022-23: Allison Wilkens, president, Gibbon; Andrea Hipke, vice president, Spencer; Claudia Stevens, secretary/treasurer, Fordyce; and Student Senate Representatives Aleena Wagner of Bridgeport and Callie Landauer of Blair.

The organization is involved in campus and community projects in Curtis and assists in hosting an annual career fair.

University of Nebraska at Kearney

KEARNEY — Terasa Emmons of Cozad was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Emmons was initiated at University of Nebraska at Kearney.