Telegraph area Students of the Month, April 3

Two selected as Nursing Students of the Month at NPCC

Ann Marie Baker and Nicole Rauch have been named Nursing Students of the Month for March at North Platte Community College.

Baker is a first-year nursing student at NPCC, and Rauch is in her second year. Both were nominated for the recognition by their nursing instructors and classmates.

Baker is from Oakdale, New York. A non-traditional student, she graduated from high school in 1990. She was already a paramedic prior to attending nursing school, which she decided to pursue because of the many opportunities the field provides.

Nurse Educator Mandy Flesch said Baker’s contributions in class help the students understand content. She described Baker as a hard worker and great team player.

Baker currently lives in North Platte with her husband Jeff Baker and their 8-year-old daughter.

Rauch lives in Benkelman but is originally from Germany. She and her husband, Nathan, have two children.

Rauch is on track to graduate in May. After that, she would like to work in a surgery department and pursue certification in diabetic education.

Outside of the college, Rauch enjoys fishing, swimming, kayaking and spending time with her kids.

Trenton woman named NPCC Business Student of the Month

Sara Wimer of Trenton has been selected as Business Student of the Month for April at North Platte Community College.

Wimer graduated from Hitchcock County High School in 2008. She is currently studying medical billing and coding at NPCC.

In addition to taking business classes, Wimer has obtained nursing assistant and medication aide certifications through NPCC.

Her future plans include earning an associate degree in business and a medical coding and billing certificate from NPCC. Wimer’s goal is to improve her skills for her current job doing medical billing for Dundy County Hospital in Benkelman.

Outside of academics, Wimer enjoys attending concerts, hunting, golfing, motorcycles and Husker football.

Her parents are David and Carol Wimer of Trenton.