Telegraph staff reports

The West Central District Health Department is administering COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots this week at 1225 S. Poplar St. Suite 100 in North Platte.

Walk-ins and scheduled appointments are available for the COVID-19 Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (J&J) vaccines and the flu shot. The COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older. The Moderna and Janssen COVID-19 vaccines are available for anyone 18 and older. All ages can receive the flu shot.

Schedule an appointment at wcdhd.org.

On Wednesday, appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccines can be scheduled from 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All ages may receive the flu vaccine, and those between 5 and 11 years old may receive the Pfizer vaccine.

On Thursday, appointments for the Pfizer and Janssen COVID-19 vaccines and flu vaccines can be scheduled from 8:45 to 11 a.m. and 12:45 to 4:30 p.m. All ages may receive the flu vaccine, ages 5 to 11 may receive the Pfizer vaccine, and ages 18 and older may receive the Janssen vaccine.

On Friday, the health department will be closed in observance of the New Year holiday.

Bring proof of any previous COVID-19 vaccines.​

Homebound individuals can schedule vaccinations by calling 308-221-6831.