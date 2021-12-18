Telegraph staff reports

This course is being offered as a six-part series throughout 2022. Topics will include precision irrigation, limited irrigation for maximum profitability, scheduling irrigation tools and techniques, plant and soil sensors and aerial imagery, as well as nitrogen recommendation mechanisms, prices, technology, in-season strategies, effects on water use and more. Dates and locations are as follows:

Participants are required to attend at least five of the six practicum sessions to complete the course and receive a certificate of completion. Space is limited to 35 registrants and Certified Crop Advisor credits have been submitted. Registration for the first ever UNL-TAPS Practicum is due by Monday. More information can be found at cropwatch.unl.edu/2021/taps-host-practicum-series-2022 or by contacting Krystle Rhoades at Krystle.rhoades@unl.edu and 308-696-6709.