 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Test your corn with a push or a pinch

  • 0

This past growing season has been hard for many, between replants, hail damage, heat and drought stress. When corn plants are under stress, they will take resources from the stalk to complete grain fill. This leads to poor standability and harvest difficulties.

To determine if your corn field needs to be harvested sooner rather than later, perform the push and/or pinch test on about 100 plants per field.

The push test can be done by walking up to a corn plant, placing your hand at about ear level, and pushing it out at a 30-degree angle away from your body. If the plant “gives” or falls over, stalk quality has been compromised.

Some people prefer the pinch test which can be done by going to one of the lowest internodes on the plant and pinching the stalk between your thumb and pointer finger. If it crushes easily, stalk quality is poor.

People are also reading…

Be sure to prioritize which fields need to be harvested first to avoid harvest losses. While it’s been hard this year, get as much as you can into the bin instead of leaving it in the field.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 soup recipes to try this fall

5 soup recipes to try this fall

This week's recipe roundup is all about soup. Whether you're looking for something to keep you warm as the weather cools down or just a quick weeknight dinner, these soup recipes fit the bill.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Indoor exercises for when the outdoors is too cold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News