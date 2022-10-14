Test your corn with a push or a pinch

This past growing season has been hard for many, between replants, hail damage, heat and drought stress. When corn plants are under stress, they will take resources from the stalk to complete grain fill. This leads to poor standability and harvest difficulties.

To determine if your corn field needs to be harvested sooner rather than later, perform the push and/or pinch test on about 100 plants per field.

The push test can be done by walking up to a corn plant, placing your hand at about ear level, and pushing it out at a 30-degree angle away from your body. If the plant “gives” or falls over, stalk quality has been compromised.

Some people prefer the pinch test which can be done by going to one of the lowest internodes on the plant and pinching the stalk between your thumb and pointer finger. If it crushes easily, stalk quality is poor.

Be sure to prioritize which fields need to be harvested first to avoid harvest losses. While it’s been hard this year, get as much as you can into the bin instead of leaving it in the field.