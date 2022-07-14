Texas pastors share impact of Operation Christmas Child

For years, North Platte families have packed shoebox gifts for boys and girls around the world through Operation Christmas Child, a project of international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse.

The organization delivers gift-filled shoeboxes to millions of children in need each year.

Mark and Cherry Brumbelow, pastors of a small Texas church, will visit North Platte to share how the simple gift can have a life-changing impact, not only on the children, but also on the giver as well.

The Brumbelows will be at Bethel Evangelical Church, 2700 W. Philip Ave., at 2:30 p.m. on July 23.

The Brumbelows want to encourage residents as they kick off the upcoming collection season to fill more than 6,745 shoeboxes with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items — contributing to the global goal of reaching 11 million children in Jesus’ Name.

The couple's church, Grace Baptist in Wild Peach, Texas, had 30 members in 2014, when Pastor Brumbelow challenged them with a massive goal of filling 500 Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for children in need around the world. That year the church packed 532.

When Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas in 2017, the Brumbelows and many in their church experienced massive losses due to flooding damage. Despite the storm, Grace Baptist Church packed more than 8,000 shoebox gifts.

Today, the church continues to grow and pack shoebox gifts each year. In 2019 they packed enough shoebox gifts to reach 11,139 children.

During Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week Nov. 14 to 21, North Platte residents can bring gift-filled shoeboxes to multiple drop-off locations in North Platte to be announced in late October.

For more information, call 816-622-8316, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $10 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement. Boxes built online go to hard-to-reach countries.

Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan's Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 198 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Operation Christmas Child will collect its 200-millionth shoebox.