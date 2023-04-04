LINCOLN — April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and the Nebraska State Patrol is reminding drivers to keep their focus on the road to help keep themselves and other motorists safe.

The Nebraska State Patrol and numerous law enforcement agencies across the state are teaming up this week to raise awareness on the dangers of distracted driving. The “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” initiative is a nationwide effort organized by NHTSA, running through Monday. During the week, troopers, deputies and officers will be on patrol across the state, watching for dangerous driving. NSP’s portion of this effort is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $14,160 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

“Taking your attention off the road while driving is extremely dangerous,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Younger drivers have a higher rate of texting while driving, but motorists of all ages are engaging in this dangerous habit. We encourage all drivers to create a new habit to eliminate the temptation. When you buckle up, put the phone down.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 32,483 people died nationwide in distraction-affected crashes over the ten-year period from 2011 to 2020. In 2020, there were 3,142 deaths linked to driver distraction, or 8% of all motor-vehicle crash fatalities, and 3,522 people were killed in 2021. This is a slight increase in fatalities compared to 2019.

Research shows that younger drivers, particularly in the “Millennial” and “Generation Z” cohorts, are the most distracted drivers, often using their cellphones to talk, text and scroll through social media while driving. According to NHTSA research from 2017, young drivers 16 to 24 years old have been observed using handheld electronic devices while driving at higher rates than older drivers since 2007. In 2020, 7% of drivers 15 to 20 years old involved in fatal crashes were reported as distracted.“Distracted driving is a leading cause of vehicle crashes on our nation’s roads, and most of this distraction is attributed to texting while driving,” said Regional Administrator Susan DeCourcy. “People know texting and driving is dangerous and often illegal, but they do it anyway, and it puts others at risk. ...Beginning April 3, drivers will see increased law enforcement efforts across the country and throughout our region. Law enforcement officers will be enforcing state-based texting laws to reduce distracted driving.

“If you drive and text, you will pay,” she added.

Local law enforcement and NHTSA Region 7 urge drivers to put their phones away when they are behind the wheel. If you absolutely need to text, pull over and do not drive while doing so. If you are the driver, follow these steps for a safe driving experience:

If you are expecting a text message or need to send one, pull over and park your car in a safe location. Once you are safely off the road and parked, it is safe to text.

Ask your passenger to be your “designated texter.” Allow them access to your phone to respond to calls or messages.

Enter all device navigation coordinates before putting your car into drive. If you need to alter your trip, ask a passenger to make adjustments or pull over to a safe location and put your car in park first.

Do not engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving.

Cell phone use is habit-forming. Struggling to not text and drive? Activate your phone’s “Do Not Disturb” feature, or put your phone in the trunk, glove box or back seat of your vehicle until you arrive at your destination.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has a number of resources available to educate young drivers on the dangers of distracted driving. For more information, go to dot.nebraska.gov/buckle-up-phone-down.