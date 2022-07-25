'The Book of Mormon' returning to Lied Center

LINCOLN — Back by popular demand, “The Book of Mormon,” which played a record-breaking run in 2018, returns to Lincoln for a limited engagement March 24 to 26, 2023, at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. Single tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Tickets will be available at the Lied Center box office, 301 N. 12th St., Lincoln, or by visiting liedcenter.org, or by calling 402-472-4747. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 402-472-4734.