‘The Fab Four’ bringing Beatles experience to Lied Center

LINCOLN — The Fab Four was called “The best Beatles show in the world” by the Los Angeles Times, and on March 12 they’re returning to the Lied Center. They last performed at the Lied in 2015 to a sold-out crowd.

The Fab Four will perform live at 7:30 p.m. on March 12, according to a press release.

The Emmy Award winning Fab Four has earned its place as the ultimate Beatles tribute through precise attention to detail. With live renditions of Beatles’ classics such as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day in The Life,” “Twist And Shout,” “Here Comes The Sun,” “Hey Jude”, and many more, the Fab Four bring the experience of watching the real thing.

Tickets available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and in-person at the Lied Center box office.