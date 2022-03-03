 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

‘The Fab Four’ bringing Beatles experience to Lied Center

  • 0

LINCOLN — The Fab Four was called “The best Beatles show in the world” by the Los Angeles Times, and on March 12 they’re returning to the Lied Center. They last performed at the Lied in 2015 to a sold-out crowd.

The Fab Four will perform live at 7:30 p.m. on March 12, according to a press release.

The Emmy Award winning Fab Four has earned its place as the ultimate Beatles tribute through precise attention to detail. With live renditions of Beatles’ classics such as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day in The Life,” “Twist And Shout,” “Here Comes The Sun,” “Hey Jude”, and many more, the Fab Four bring the experience of watching the real thing.

Tickets available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and in-person at the Lied Center box office.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FNBO releases Community Impact Plan

OMAHA — First National Bank of Omaha has announced that it has renewed its commitment to improving people’s lives with the launch of the “Comm…

AED maintenance could save lives

Automated external defibrillators, also known as a AEDs, have proven to be lifesaving equipment in our public spaces. Many Nebraska municipali…

Watch Now: Related Video

TikTok is being investigated for its potentially harmful impact on kids

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News