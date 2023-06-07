Even though we know fruits and vegetables are an important part of our diet and that MyPlate encourages us to fill half our plate with fruits and vegetables, consumers are tending to eat less and less of them.

A recent study done by Produce for Better Health has shown the consumption of fruits and vegetables has declined in the last six years, especially among adults over the age of 50.

Produce is a top source of fiber and other nutrients. The Extension is also aware that these qualities help prevent or lower risk of chronic diseases such as heart conditions, gastrointestinal disorders, obesity and a weakened immune system. Fruits and vegetables can also help reduce high blood pressure, lower the risk of heart disease, stroke, certain cancers, prevent digestive problems and help us to support a healthy body weight.

During the summer months when our children are out of school and no longer consuming school lunches, they need something other than junk food to fill them up and give them energy.

Fruits and vegetables are available year-round and make great snacks or weekend treats. If you use fruits and vegetables as snacks, you can cut down on overeating as fiber in produce helps you feel full longer.

Here are some fruits and vegetables to have available as finger foods that are ready to eat or easy to prepare:

Sweet potatoes — Roast them and then keep them on hand to munch on cold.

White potatoes — Eat raw or add cheese and warm them up.

Peas and snow peas — Eat raw or add to salads.

Carrots — Raw or try dipping them in pureed fruits like peaches, pears, or applesauce.

Celery — Add cheese or peanut butter for added nutrient values.

Broccoli — Raw or try dipping them in pureed fruits as well.

Cauliflower — Raw or try dipping them in pureed fruits also.

Jicama — Eat raw or add to salads.

Peppers — Green, red, orange.

Tomatoes — Cherry tomatoes are not as messy and are easy to consume.

Pineapple.

Banana.

Peaches.

Mango.

Pears.

Kiwi.

Cherries.

Mandarin oranges.

Grapes — Green, red, purple, black.

Melon — Watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew.

Berries — Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, black berries.

Plan so that you have easy access to the fruits and vegetables that you like at your fingertips or within reach as an alternative to junk food that provides you with little nutrient value.