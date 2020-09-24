The Lied Center marks return to live performances

LINCOLN — Six months after COVID-19 forced an abrupt end to the Lied Center’s 2019-20 season, the Lied is opening the 2020-21 season as one of the nation’s first major performing arts venues to return to live performances, according to a press release.

On Saturday the Off-Broadway hit “NEWSical The Musical” will welcome audiences back to the Lied Center. This ever-changing show is constantly updated to reflect current events and changing times, parodying the politicians, celebrities and pandemics that drive us all crazy. From Tiger King to Trump, from bail-outs to Biden, from Covid to Comey.

The Associated Press calls it, “The Daily Show set to music.”

The New York Times says, “NEWSical makes it possible to get high on hilarity.”

NEWSical The Musical is performing at the Lied Center at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $36 and are available at liedcenter.org.

The season continues on Thursday with the hip-hop duo “The Reminders,” followed by the return of “The Phantom of the Opera’s” Derrick Davis for his solo show “Derrick Davis: An Evening of Broadway” on Oct. 17. The complete Lied Center fall season can be found at liedcenter.org.

While the Lied Center was dark, new health and safety protocols were being developed. All shows will feature socially-distanced seating, masks are required while inside the theater, increased cleaning and disinfecting practices are in place and tickets to all shows have been made fully refundable until showtime. Bathrooms are now completely touchless, air filters have been upgraded, and fresh air intake to the building had been increased. Full details can be found at liedcenter.org/covid19.