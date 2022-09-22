The Lied Center presents Danny Elfman Week in Lincoln

LINCOLN — Audiences are invited to experience a full week of events celebrating iconic composer and performer Danny Elfman, whose celebrated film scores include “Beetlejuice,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Batman,” “Edward Scissorhands,” “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure” and many more.

Event highlights include:

Composer and performer Danny Elfman live on stage, performing selections from his “The Nightmare Before Christmas” score.

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra and UNL’s University Singers performing selections from the three-decade collaboration between Elfman and Tim Burton, with a giant screen projecting movie clips and original storyboards and artwork.

Grammy Award-winning Third Coast Percussion performing a work composed for them by Elfman.

The Nebraska premiere of the Elfman violin concerto featuring acclaimed violinist Sandy Cameron and the UNL Orchestra.

Danny Elfman Week at the Lied Center is Oct. 5 to 8, and tickets to all events are available at liedcenter.org/elfmanweek.

Events include:

Third Coast Percussion, Perspectives, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 5, Kimball Hall.

“Beetlejuice” free film screening, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 6, Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center.

Danny Elfman’s Violin Concerto, performed by Sandy Cameron and the UNL Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 7, Kimball Hall.

Danny Elfman’s Music from the Films of Tim Burton, featuring special guest performance by Danny Elfman, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 8, Lied Center Main Hall.

For over 30 years, four-time Oscar nominee Danny Elfman has established himself as one of the most versatile and accomplished film composers in the industry. He has collaborated with directors Tim Burton, Gus Van Sant, Sam Raimi, Peter Jackson, Ang Lee, Rob Minkoff, Guillermo del Toro, Brian De Palma, James Ponsoldt and David O. Russell.

Beginning with his first score on Tim Burton’s “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure,” Elfman has scored over 100 films, including: “Milk” (Oscar nominated), “Good Will Hunting” (Oscar nominated), “Big Fish” (Oscar nominated), “Men in Black” (Oscar nominated), “Edward Scissorhands,” “Batman,” “To Die For,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” “American Hustle,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Spiderman,” and the Errol Morris documentaries “The Unknown Known” and “Standard Operating Procedure.”

A native of Los Angeles, Elfman grew up loving film music. He travelled the world as a young man, absorbing its musical diversity. He helped found the band Oingo Boingo, and came to the attention of a young Tim Burton, who asked him to write the score for “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.” 34 years later, the two have forged one of the most fruitful composer-director collaborations in film history. In addition to his film work, Elfman wrote the iconic theme music for the television series “The Simpsons” and “Desperate Housewives.”

Elfman has expanded his writing to composing orchestral concert works which include: “Serenada Schizophrana,” a symphony commissioned by the American Composer’s Orchestra, which premiered at Carnegie Hall in 2005; “Rabbit and Rogue,” for the American Ballet Theater choreographed by Twyla Tharp, performed at The Metropolitan Opera house in 2008; and “IRIS” for Cirque du Soleil, directed by French choreographer Philippe Decouflé. In 2011, Danny Elfman’s Music from the Films of Tim Burton live orchestral concert premiered at Royal Albert Hall and has since toured around the world and won two Emmys.