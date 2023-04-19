In honor of Jazz Appreciation Month, The Museum of Nebraska Art celebrates with a presentation by Humanities Nebraska speaker Randall Snyder. Snyder is an accomplished composer, jazz musician and collegiate professor.

During his program, "And All That Jazz," Snyder takes the audience on a musical journey through the development of American jazz from the late nineteenth century to the present with special emphasis on its African American origins and the stylistic idioms of individual performers. Incorporated into his program are images, historic recordings and live demonstrations.

Doors open a 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and the program begins at 7 p.m at the Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., Kearney. Admission is free and open to the public.

Also on view at Merryman, MONA’s ARTreach exhibition "On the Beat: John Philip Falter’s Jazz from Life" featuring portraits of American jazz musicians.