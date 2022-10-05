The Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund expands program coverage

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Investment Finance Authority is expanding the Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund.

NHAF has added assistance for past-due utilities and internet, as review of applicant utility bills for secondary proof of residency indicates that many homeowners applying for NHAF are delinquent on one or more utility bills, according to a press release from NIFA.

Funds will continue to be available for past-due mortgage payments, past-due real estate taxes, past-due homeowners or flood insurance and past-due homeowners association dues.

The fund was established in February 2022 to prevent homeowner mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures and displacement for Nebraskans as a part of coronavirus pandemic relief.

NIFA has distributed more than $11 million of $50 million granted by the U.S. Treasury, the release said.

To be eligible, household income must be equal to or less than 100% Area Median Income for the county of residence. At least one member of the household must have been financially impacted by the pandemic after Jan. 21, 2020. Assistance can only be provided for the homeowner’s primary residence.

Apply online at NebraskaHAF.com. A call center is also available to provide assistance Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT at 1-844-565-7146.