Lauren Franklin of North Platte portrays housemaid, Sabina, in “The Skin of Our Teeth” Wednesday evening at North Platte Community College. The spring play will continue at 7:30 p.m. every night through Saturday in the McDonald-Belton Theater. The play combines farce, burlesque, satire and elements of the comic strip. An everyman family is depicted as characters in the show narrowly escape one end-of-the-world disaster after another, from the Ice Age to a flood to war. Admission is $10 at the door. NPCC students and employees will be admitted free with ID.