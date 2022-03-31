The String Beans celebrate new album with a free concert at Lied

LINCOLN — Are you ready to bean it like you mean it?
The String Beans have entertained kids and families for 18 years, releasing more than a dozen albums of original songs, including “Right Here in Nebraska.”
The String Beans will celebrate the release of their brand new album “Let’s Play All Day!” with a free performance at 7 p.m. April 12 at the Lied Center as part of the Lied Live free concert series.
This concert is free to attend in person or via live webcast. Tickets are available at liedcenter.org.