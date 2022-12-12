Thedford among 10 communities to host Christmas Village Shop Hop

Thedford was one of 10 villages in central Nebraska to participate in “Christmas Village Shop Hop.”

Steve Dodson, the spiritual outreach overseer for Forged in Faith Ministry in Arcadia and one of the organizer’s of Arcadia’s Christmas in the Village helps spawn the program. The program aimed to encourage shopping in small communities across the region.

“Small businesses in small communities to help encourage to shop locally was the reason we began to look at this cooperative effort,” Dodson said. “Word of mouth was how we collected ten villages in central Nebraska to showcase their Christmas season craft and vendor shows. Yes, it resembled the popular Nebraska Junk Jaunt held every September, but with real treasures and gifts. We offered a passport program so we wanted to make it easy for shoppers to attend at least three events so they could be eligible for prizes if they submitted their passport. Thirty-four passports were submitted, and enough prizes were collected so all will receive a prize.”

Thedford’s Christmas Village Shop Hop on Dec. 1 was the first of the events, most of which were Dec. 3.

Besides Thedford, other villages included Ansley, Arcadia. Dunning, Elba, Loup City, North Loup, Rockville, Sargent and Taylor.

Besides the villages, some of the other sponsors helping with promotion and marketing of this first time Christmas season shopping extravaganza included Simply Sunflower, The She Shed Crafters, Popcorn County USA, Main Street Gallery, Greenland Construction, K Freeman Photography, Bare Naked Scents, Outlaw Steaks, Lazy D, Sweet & Spicy Sisters Creations, Jennifer Smedra, CPA, BF Beef, Corner Stop, author John Hunt and Wolfgang Chip Repair.

A meeting to discuss next year’s Christmas Season Village Shop Hop will be in January.

“We had other villages interested, as well as extending the shopping time frame will be a couple of the items discussed in January,” Dodson said.

To participate in 2023, contact Dodson at 308-202-0175.