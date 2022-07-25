 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thedford Art Gallery hosting reception

THEDFORD — An art reception for the open show exhibit is being hosted from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Thedford Art Gallery, 509 Court St.

Seventy-nine pieces of art in four adult categories — art, abstract art, photography and 3D — as well as youth pieces are on display.

Come to meet some of the artists, and have some wine, cheese and other goodies. Then, if you’re still hungry, the baseball field west of the gallery will have a community barbecue as a fundraiser for the Masonic Lodge during the Fastpitch Softball Tournament.

For a list of fair activities, go to the Thedford Service Club page on Facebook.

