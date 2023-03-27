A new fire and several weather warning siren has been installed in Thedford.

The new federal signal siren will nearly double the audible notification area of a previous obsolete system. Furthermore, the siren will have distinct tones for fire or severe weather significantly improving public safety, according to a press release.

The system will be activated by Region 26 to alert firefighters of emergencies to include wildfires, structure fires, search and rescue operations and motor vehicle accidents.

This important alert will lead to more efficient and effective reaction by area first responders. Additionally, the severe weather tone will be activated at the request of the National Weather Service or by local trained weather spotters from Thedford Fire & Rescue and the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

Early warning systems are proven to reduce loss of life and injury during severe weather events such as tornados.

The siren will be tested as part of the upcoming statewide Tornado Siren Test Wednesday between 10 and 10:30 a.m. CT (weather permitting).

Following the statewide test, the siren will be tested twice monthly: severe weather tests are scheduled for the first Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. CT; fire tests are scheduled for the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. CT. These audible tests are shortened versions of an actual emergency activation.

The siren project has been a priority for the Thedford Rural Fire Protection District Board for quite some time. Challenged by providing fire protection services to one of the largest districts in the state, the Rural Fire Board recognized the importance of an effective alert system.

The approximately $23,000 project was funded in part by a generous $11,000 grant from the Bob and Susan Childers Fund administered by the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation. The Childers earmarked part of their endowment for community improvement projects in Thomas County. To learn more about the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, go to midnebraskafoundation.org.

The remaining $12,111.25 of the project was satisfied by ARPA funds received from the federal government and administered by the Thomas County Board of Commissioners.