LINCOLN — Thirty Nebraska leaders were recognized with certificates and commemorative awards for completing Class XIV of Leadership Nebraska at a commencement ceremony Feb. 9, in Lincoln.

Graduates are current and emerging leaders from communities throughout Nebraska. The program enhances their leadership skills and deepens their knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing our state, according to a press release.

Leadership Nebraska is dedicated to the development of informed leaders who understand issues, define problems, develop solutions and achieve positions of higher responsibility in Nebraska.

“Strong leaders make strong communities,” said Bryan Slone, NE Chamber president. “We are pleased to add the talents and drive of Class XIV to those of the larger network of Leadership Nebraska alumni across the state. These 355 individuals are in the field every day making decisions and accelerating growth in their organizations, communities and state. We are proud of their passion for the Good Life.”

The program includes six, two-day sessions held in various locations across Nebraska. Topic areas include economic development, healthcare, agriculture, education, and government and policy.

Leadership Nebraska Class XIV members who graduated Thursday include:

Aurora: Brett Mitchell, Fontel, Inc.

Blair: Jordan Rishel, Washington County Community Foundation.

Crete: Dr. Jennifer Bossard, Doane University.

Columbus: Dawson Brunswick, Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.

Falls city: Lucas Froeschl, Falls City Economic Development Growth Enterprise.

Gering: Jennifer Sibal, Gering Public Schools.

Grand island: Lisa Albers, Anesthesia Group of Grand Island; Lori Schuppan, Chief Industries, Inc. Lynne Werner, First National Bank.

Imperial: Eric Exum, Pinnacle Bank.

Kearney: Michael Christen, University of Nebraska at Kearney; Trevor Lee, Economic Development Council of Buffalo County; John Lowe, State of Nebraska.

Lincoln: Matthew Kasik, Region V Services; Brandon Malleck, Black Hills Energy; John McNally, Nebraska Public Power District; Holley Salmi, NE Chamber; Abbi Swatsworth, OutNebraska.

Norfolk: Candace Schmidt, Norfolk Public Schools.

North platte: Jacob Rissler, Mid-Plains Community College.

OMAHA: Sydnie Carraher, The Nebraska Perinatal Quality Improvement Collaborative; Brenda Christensen, SHARE Omaha; Veronica Doga, UNO-Nebraska Business Development Center; Ryan Gerdts, Omaha Public Power District; Cynthia Gubbels, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska; Patrick Hoefener, Medica; Kara O’Connor, Edward Jones; Patricia Thraen, Peter Kiewit Foundation.

Papillion: Mark Stursma, City of Papillion.

WAYNE: Brittany Webber, State Nebraska Bank & Trust

For more information on the NE Chamber Foundation’s Leadership Nebraska, please contact the NE Chamber at 402-474-4422 or go to leadershipnebraska.com.