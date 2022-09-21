Threads Across Nebraska 2022 will be in Kearney, Oct. 7-8

The Nebraska State Quilt Guild is hosting the 17th annual Threads Across Nebraska Oct. 7 and 8 at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 3807 Ave. N, in Kearney, with 25 to 30 quilt Guilds from throughout the state taking part.

Between 150 and 200 unique quilts created by quilters from across Nebraska will provide a colorful display, featuring quilts of all sizes — from miniatures to wall hangings to bed quilts. Viewers will be able to enjoy a variety of styles and designs ranging from traditional to modern to art crafted by quilters of all skill levels, the guild said in a press release.

Quilt show hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 8. Admission is $7 for adults and $4 for children ages 4 to 12. Children under 4 are admitted free. A concession stand will be available onsite. The parking is free.

Vendors in the merchants mall will have a variety of products, such as fabric, patterns, books, antiques and sewing accessories. For those looking to purchase a long arm, a couple of vendors will have machines you can try out. Door prizes provided by the vendors will be given away each hour.

A variety of classes are available. Check the NSQG Facebook page and website, nsqg.org, for details.

During the show, Quilts of Valor will have its own booth displaying their quilts and handing out information about their organization.

The featured quilter this year is Sheila Green of Lincoln. Her passions are modern quilting, surface design techniques and sharing her love of quilting and history through volunteerism and workshops.

Over the years, Green has enjoyed many honors and achievements. She has chaired National Quilting Day at the International Quilt Museum since its inception in 2009 and is a former President of Friends of IQM. She is a Nebraska State Quilt Guild Hall of Fame recipient and education chair, a life member recipient and former president of Lincoln Quilters Guild as well as Lincoln Modern Quilt Guild.

During the pandemic, Green led Lincoln COVID Sewists, comprised of 110 volunteers, who made and donated personal protective equipment, including over 37,000 masks, 585 surgical scrub caps and 269 hospital gowns, to over 75 organizations.

Green will be at the show both days, talking about her exhibit of 100 quilts and will give a personal tour of the collection on Oct. 7 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and on Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Included in the collection is the quilt “Mask Up,” which includes 110 masks representing the Lincoln COVID Sewists. This quilt that were donated to the IQM, and is now part of their permanent collection.

The NSQG 2023 Raffle Quilt “Starlight Rhapsody” was unveiled at QuiltNebraska in Kearney on July 23. The quilt was designed by Scott A. Flanagan, stitched by First Friday (Dee Acklie, Kitty Bailey, Bonnie Kahler and Cheri Vossberg), and quilted by Kris Reeves of Loup City. The quilt is a rhapsody of traditional blocks with a modern layout and touch of crazy quilting. The quilt is heavily quilted and is embellished with laces, buttons, beads and trims. The batiks are a range of blues, which can be found at Nebraska Quilt Company.

This quilt will be on display at Threads Across Nebraska along with others from Nebraska Quilt Guilds. A picture of “Starlight Rhapsody” is available on the Nebraska State Quilt Guild website.

The drawing for the winner will be at the state convention on July 22, 2023. Tickets are $2 each or $20 for a book of ten and only 2,000 will be sold. Tickets are available for purchase through Jayne Schlosser at omahaqob@aol.com or 402-895-6849.

To learn more about Threads Across Nebraska 2022 and the Nebraska State Quilt Guild, go to nsqg.org, the group's Facebook page or contact LeAnne Killion at 308-440-8867 or llkillion@gmail.com.