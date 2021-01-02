Three generations get start at NPCC

“It was so nice to have the college in town,” Olson said. “Instead of driving back and forth to Kearney, I could continue to live in North Platte, raise my family, have a job and still go to classes.”

Olson graduated from NPCC in 1979 with both an Associate of Applied Science degree and a Medical Laboratory Technician degree. She then went to work for Dr. Leland Lamberty doing lab work, x-rays and cardiograms among other responsibilities.

“Then in the ’90s, it was decided that a license was needed to conduct x-rays,” Olson said. “NPCC offered a nine-week limited X-ray technology program. So, I took it Friday evenings and Saturdays and got my license in that, too.”

Francis eventually ended up at NPCC as well. He was employed in the signal department at Union Pacific Railroad and took three electronics classes to increase his skills. He later took German and Swedish language classes at the college with Olson and their daughter Carol Olson.

Carol was part of the second generation to attend NPCC alongside Hill and siblings Jeff, Chris, and Melissa Olson.

Carol earned an Associate of Arts degree from NPCC then transferred to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she obtained a degree in physical therapy.