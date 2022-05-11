Thursday University of Nebraska and USDA webinar to focus on drought

Drought conditions persist across much of the country, and both livestock and crop producers face losses and continuing challenges for their operations.

USDA offers both emergency assistance programs to help producers cope with losses, as well as ongoing conservation programs to help producers prepare for and manage through drought.

The USDA, in conjunction with the Center for Agricultural Profitability at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, are hosting a free webinar at noon Thursday on managing farms through drought. To view the webinar, go to cap.unl.edu/webinars.

Thursday’s webinar will discuss the USDA Farm Service Agency’s drought relief and response through standing and emergency provisions of FSA programs, including the CRP, LFP, ECP and recently announced ELRP, plus additional assistance to come.

USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service programs offer cost-share and incentive payments to producers to adopt and maintain various conservation practices that can help producers manage soil, water, crop and livestock systems for improved resilience and mitigation of drought and other challenges.

The webinar will discuss NRCS programs, including EQIP and CSP, and the opportunities for producers as well as NRCS emergency assistance for fire that can become even more relevant during drought.

Thursday’s webinar will feature Pat Lechner, price support, conservation and environmental programs chief for USDA-FSA Nebraska; Brach Johnson, outreach coordinator for USDA-NRCS Nebraska; Brad Lubben, associate professor and Extension policy specialist for UNL; and UNL Extension educator Randy Saner.

The program is part of a series of Thursday webinars at the center. The May 16 webinar will focus on agricultural land management.