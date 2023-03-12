Many cattle producers are struggling with hay shortages and wondering whether they will have enough to make it to spring. Nutrient needs of lactating cows are of particular concern.

Speakers at a webinar on Thursday will discuss ideas and options. The webinar, presented by University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension educators will begin at 7 p.m. CT, 6 p.m. MT. Participants are asked to pre-register at go.unl.edu/foragegap. There will be opportunities to ask questions during the webinar.

Extension educators will discuss management practices to help pastures recover from drought, feeding pairs in confinement when hay is in short supply, spring-planted small grain forages that may be used to enhance the current forage supply, and management strategies for cow-calf pairs on planted forages.

Last year’s drought reduced hay production across much of Nebraska, and this winter has maxed out hay supplies. Now, calving and lactation are increasing nutrient requirements of cow herds.

Speakers at the webinar will include Jerry Volesky, range and forages specialist located in North Platte; Karla Wilke, cow-calf and stocker cattle management specialist located in Scottsbluff; Daren Redfearn, forage/crop residue specialist located in Lincoln; and Mary Drewnoski, beef systems specialist located in Lincoln.