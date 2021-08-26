Tickets available for Omaha Performing Arts 2021-22 season

OMAHA — A full season of performances by a diverse array of musicians, dancers and lecturers return to Omaha Performing Arts for the 2021-22 season and single tickets are now on sale the Omaha Performing Arts Center said in a press release.
Highlights include seven-time Latin Grammy winner, Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Band, magicians from South Korea, dancers from Columbia, circus artists from Australia, family fun, educational experiences and many popular names like Tony award winner for Broadway’s “Hamilton,” Leslie Odom, Jr., Boz Scaggs, Straight No Chaser, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Lisa Fischer, the acclaimed featured singer of the Rolling Stones.
Shows in the 2021-22 season will appear at the Orpheum Theater and Holland Performing Arts Center. Single tickets can be purchased at ticketomaha.com or in-person at the Ticket Omaha Box Office located inside the Holland Performing Arts Center at 1200 Douglas St.
The current list follows:
» St. Paul and The Broken Bones, 7 p.m. Sept. 15, Holland Center Outdoors, East Lawn.
» An Evening with Madeleine Peyroux, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29, Holland Center, Peter Kiewit Hall.
Before the show: At 6:30 p.m., there will be a play and panel discussion with Mary O’Keefe and guests Cynthia Taylor and Jennifer Novak-Haar inspired by the music of Madeline Peyroux.
» Boz Scaggs: Out of the Blues Tour, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6, Holland Center, Peter Kiewit Hall.
» Straight No Chaser, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23, Orpheum Theater, Slosburg.
Before the Show: At 6:30 p.m., Boots & Cats will give a small performance in the lobby prior to Straight No Chaser. Boots & Cats is the first all-treble a cappella group at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Established in 2011, the group consists of 16 undergraduate students from all areas on campus.
» Hip Hop Nutcracker, 2 p.m. Nov. 28, Orpheum Theater, Slosburg.
Before the Show: At 1 p.m. Aaron Derell, local educator, choreographer and dancer, will choreograph an audience interactive performance in the lobby. This short performance will merge all things Nutcracker with Hip Hop movement and some character play.
» Leslie Odom, Jr. Holiday Show, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, Holland Center, Peter Kiewit Hall.
» Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas featuring Salem Baptist Church Choir, 7:30 p.m. Dec, 4; 4 p.m. Dec. 5, Holland Center, Peter Kiewit Hall.
» “Holiday Stomp” with the Hot Sardines, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Holland Center, Peter Kiewit Hall.
Before the show: At 6:30 p.m., Shawn Bell, a local jazz trombonist with a soulful style, will perform holiday jazz music.
» David Benoit Christmas Tribute to Charlie Brown, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Holland Center, Peter Kiewit Hall.
Before the show: At 6:30 p.m., the Omaha Children’s Choir will perform holiday favorites.
» What the Constitution Means to Me, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20, 2022, Orpheum Theater, Slosburg.
» Flip Fabrique: Six, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29, 2022, Orpheum Theater, Slosburg.
» Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26, 2022, Holland Center, Peter Kiewit Hall.
» Sankofa Danzafro: “Accommodating Lie,” 7:30 p.m. March 4, 2022, Orpheum Theater, Slosburg.
Before the show: At 6:30 p.m., African Culture Connection will bring a live, interactive percussion experience with patrons. History, traditions, and technique of djembe playing will also be explored.
» Madagascar The Musical, 3 p.m. March 26, 2022, Orpheum Theater, Slosburg.
Before the show: At 2 p.m., The Henry Doorly Zoo will bring a live Madagascar experience for patrons of all ages to experience and enjoy. Lizards, amphibians and creepy crawlers with games and fun facts will prepare patrons for the wild of Madagascar live.
» Las Cafeteras, 7:30 p.m. March 30, 2022, Holland Center, Peter Kiewit Hall.
» Neil deGrasse Tyson: An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies, 7:30 p.m. April 6, 2022, Holland Center, Peter Kiewit Hall.
» Chicago Plays the Stones, 7:30 p.m. April 9, 2022, Holland Center, Peter Kiewit Hall.
» SNAP! A Mystery and Magic Performance, 7 p.m. May 25, 2022, Orpheum Theater, Slosburg.
» An Evening with Lisa Fischer, 7:30 p.m. May 26, 2022, Holland Center, Peter Kiewit Hall.
Before the show: At 6:30 p.m., local singer Dani Cleveland will lead a lecture demo talking about women in music. She will use aspects of her journey and discuss how women have influenced the industry.
» National Geographic Live: Secret Life of Bears — Rae Wynn-Grant, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, 2022, Holland Center, Peter Kiewit Hall.
» Improbable Ascent — Maureen Beck, 7:30 p.m. March 22, 2022, Holland Center, Peter Kiewit Hall.
» Deadliest Lifesavers — Zoltan Takacs, 7:30 p.m. April 19, 2022, Holland Center, Peter Kiewit Hall.