Tickets available for Omaha Performing Arts 2021-22 season

OMAHA — A full season of performances by a diverse array of musicians, dancers and lecturers return to Omaha Performing Arts for the 2021-22 season and single tickets are now on sale the Omaha Performing Arts Center said in a press release.

Highlights include seven-time Latin Grammy winner, Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Band, magicians from South Korea, dancers from Columbia, circus artists from Australia, family fun, educational experiences and many popular names like Tony award winner for Broadway’s “Hamilton,” Leslie Odom, Jr., Boz Scaggs, Straight No Chaser, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Lisa Fischer, the acclaimed featured singer of the Rolling Stones.

Shows in the 2021-22 season will appear at the Orpheum Theater and Holland Performing Arts Center. Single tickets can be purchased at ticketomaha.com or in-person at the Ticket Omaha Box Office located inside the Holland Performing Arts Center at 1200 Douglas St.

The current list follows:

» St. Paul and The Broken Bones, 7 p.m. Sept. 15, Holland Center Outdoors, East Lawn.

» An Evening with Madeleine Peyroux, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29, Holland Center, Peter Kiewit Hall.