Tickets go on sale for Nebraska State Fair ‘dirt’ events

The Nebraska State Fair is bringing back three popular “dirt” events and starting up a new one this year.

Tickets went on sale Friday at statefair.org for Ultimate Bullfighters, Horse Nations Indian Relay, Outlaw Tractor Pull and Demo Derby.

Admission to all four events is limited. Event tickets will include gate admission.

» The Ultimate Bullfighters Tour returns to the fair at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26, but in a new location, Five Points Bank Arena. Tickets are $25.

In this freestyle event, bullfighters have 60 seconds to score points by performing dangerous stunts as close to the bull as possible without getting hit. The animals are not harmed, unlike in traditional bullfighting.

» Horse Nations Indian Relay will have two events this year at 2 p.m. Aug. 27 and 2 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Anderson Sports Field. Tickets are $20.

In Indian Relay, a rider makes three laps around the track, switching to a new horse with each lap. Two holders restrain the horses before they run, and a mugger catches them afterward.

» New to the fair this year will be the Outlaw Tractor Pull at 4 p.m. Sept. 4 at the Anderson Sports Field. Tickets are $28 adults and $15 children.

The Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling Association is the biggest of three sanctioned national pulling associations.

» The Nebraska State Fair Demo Derby Point Series Champion will be awarded Sept. 5 at the Anderson Sports Field. The series begins June 18 in Ravenna and covers 10 events across Nebraska. Tickets are $28 for adults, $15 for children and $36 for pit.

The Nebraska State Fair is Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 in Grand Island.