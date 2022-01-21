Tickets going on sale for North Platte Community Playhouse's production of ‘The Sound of Music’

Tickets for the North Platte Community Playhouse’s production of “The Sound of Music” will go on sale starting at noon Feb. 7 at the North Platte Community Playhouse and online at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com, according to a press release.

Tickets for adults are $18 in advance and $20 at the door. Student tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. It is recommended to purchase tickets in advance in order to alleviate long lines at the door. The box office will close 15 minutes prior to performance time to allow for everyone to be seated before the curtain rises.

Performances will Feb. 11, 12, 13, and Feb. 18, 19, 20, with evening performances beginning at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinées at 2 p.m.

The production is being directed by Marta Holscher Nelson with Sue McKain as music director.

For more information, please call the North Platte Community Playhouse from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 308-532-8559.