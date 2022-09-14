Tickets now on sale for Omaha Performing Arts 2022-23 Season

OMAHA — A full season of performances by a diverse array of musicians, dancers and lecturers are now on sale for Omaha Performing Arts 2022-23 season.

Season highlights include Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Grammy winner Sammy Figueroa and his Latin Jazz Ensemble, Taiko drummers from Japan, the iconic Ballet Hispanico, puppetry artists, percussion-driven acrobats, family fun, educational experiences and many popular artists like Curley Taylor, The War and Treaty, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio and acclaimed saxophonist Grace Kelly.

Tickets to the 2022-23 Season can be purchased online at ticketomaha.com or in person at the Ticket Omaha Box Office at 1200 Douglas Street in Omaha. Choose Your Own packages are also available by selecting three or more at o-pa.org/seasontickets.

2022-23 Performance Season

Terence Blanchard “Absence”, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 30, 2022, Holland Center.

Sammy Figueroa and his Latin Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 14, 2022, Holland Music Club.

The War and Treaty, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 30, 2022, Holland Center.

Bad Bad Hats, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 11, 2022, Holland Music Club.

Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas, Dec. 3-4, 2022, Holland Center.

The Princess Bridge: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 9, 2022, Holland Center.

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 13, 2023, Holland Music Club.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 1, 2023, Holland Center.

Ballet Hispánico: Doña Perón, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 4, 2023, Orpheum Theater.

Dragons and Mythical Beasts, 2 p.m., Feb. 5, 2023, Orpheum Theater.

Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble, 7:30 p.m., Febr. 10, 2023, Holland Music Club.

Bria Skonberg, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 24, 2023, Holland Music Club.

Kodo: Tsuzumi, 7:30 p.m., March 1, 2023, Orpheum Theater.

The Docksiders, 7:30 p.m., March 10, 2023, Holland Music Club.

Grace Kelly, 7:30 p.m., April 14, 2023, Holland Music Club.

Gravity and Other Myths, 7:30 p.m., April 14, 2023, Holland Center.

Chucho Valdez Quartet, 7:30 p.m., April 20, 2023, Holland Center.

Philadanco!, 7:30 p.m., May 6, 2023, Orpheum Theater.

“Madagascar: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., June 17, 2023, Orpheum Theater.

2022-23 National Geographic Live

“Force Of Nature with Keith Ladzinski,” 7:30 p.m., Feb. 21, 2023, Holland Center.

“Rise of the T-Rex with Lindsay Zanno,” 7:30 p.m., March 28, 2023, Holland Center.

“A View From Above with Terry Virts,” 7:30 p.m., April 11, 2023, Holland Center.