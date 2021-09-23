Timberline returns to Nebraska to celebrate 50th anniversary

In celebration of their start in 1971, Timberline, a musical group originating in Kearney, will return to tour the state of Nebraska next week. Five concerts are scheduled, beginning on Thursday in McCook, then with shows scheduled for Kearney on Friday, an afternoon show in Wood River on Oct. 3, a night concert Oct. 4 in Central City and concluding with a show in Lincoln on Oct 5. Each of the shows will vary in causes and in celebration.
Tour schedule:
» The McCook concert on Thursday is at the Alice Kiplinger Building on Red Willow County Fairgrounds. All ticket proceeds will go toward a project recognizing recently deceased local McCook photographer Tor Olson. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the performance at 7 p.m. Food trucks will be present as well as a beer garden. Tickets may be purchased at McCook National Bank or at Sehnert’s Bakery in downtown McCook. They are also available online at jimsalestrom.com, or at the gate.
» The Friday show in Kearney will be at the Merryman Performing Arts Center beginning at 7 p.m. During the show, original Timberline band members Jim Salestrom, Chuck Salestrom, Craig Link, deceased members Bill Howland and Dugg Duggan and honorary members James Salestrom and Ken Miller will be inducted into the Nebraska Performing Arts Hall of Fame. Tickets are available at the Merryman Performing Arts Center Facebook page or at jimsalestrom.com or at the door.
» The Oct. 3 show will be at the Wood River Centennial Community Foundation for the third stop in the Timberline tour, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Salestrom has performed there on numerous occasions and, according to the press release, is excited to share the stage with his old bandmates. Tickets are available at jimsalestrom.com or at the door.
» On Oct. 4, Timberline will travel to the Central City Nebraska Performing Arts Center and perform their show in the Edwin & Bernice Lock Theater. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a 7 p.m. start time. Tickets are available in advance at jimsalestrom.com or at the door.
» On Oct 5, the PlayMor Ballroom will host the fifth and final stop on Timberline’s 50th Anniversary Nebraska tour. Timberline has previously played on all three stages repeatedly at long-time nightclub Little Bo’s, the Grove, various college campuses, Pershing Auditorium, Rococo Theater and a wide variety of other venues across Lincoln. During that show, Mike Semrad Sr., president of the Nebraska Performing Arts Hall of Fame, will repeat the induction ceremony for members of the group.
“It’s a different time, but wow, if ever there was a time, it is now ... to revisit songs and memories from the Timberline album and familiar songs we know you will remember from the ’70s,” said Salestrom, principle songwriter, lead vocalist, guitar and banjo player. “We hope that you will join us at one of the five shows and share a special time in all our lives ... a time to smile and remember ... the music of Timberline.”