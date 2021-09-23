Timberline returns to Nebraska to celebrate 50th anniversary

» The Oct. 3 show will be at the Wood River Centennial Community Foundation for the third stop in the Timberline tour, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Salestrom has performed there on numerous occasions and, according to the press release, is excited to share the stage with his old bandmates. Tickets are available at jimsalestrom.com or at the door.

» On Oct. 4, Timberline will travel to the Central City Nebraska Performing Arts Center and perform their show in the Edwin & Bernice Lock Theater. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a 7 p.m. start time. Tickets are available in advance at jimsalestrom.com or at the door.

» On Oct 5, the PlayMor Ballroom will host the fifth and final stop on Timberline’s 50th Anniversary Nebraska tour. Timberline has previously played on all three stages repeatedly at long-time nightclub Little Bo’s, the Grove, various college campuses, Pershing Auditorium, Rococo Theater and a wide variety of other venues across Lincoln. During that show, Mike Semrad Sr., president of the Nebraska Performing Arts Hall of Fame, will repeat the induction ceremony for members of the group.

“It’s a different time, but wow, if ever there was a time, it is now ... to revisit songs and memories from the Timberline album and familiar songs we know you will remember from the ’70s,” said Salestrom, principle songwriter, lead vocalist, guitar and banjo player. “We hope that you will join us at one of the five shows and share a special time in all our lives ... a time to smile and remember ... the music of Timberline.”