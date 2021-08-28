 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Time to apply for financial literacy scholarship program
0 comments

Time to apply for financial literacy scholarship program

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NebraskaLand Bank is accepting applications for NebraskaLand University, a financial literacy scholarship program. NLU is a six course financial literacy program designed to educate students on budgeting, savings, credit, loans, career development, identity theft protection, paying for college and more. The curriculum uses a combination of established financial literacy materials and unique lesson plans created and instructed by senior and executive officers at NebraskaLand Bank.

Class size is limited. Students must complete an application for the program. All North Platte and surrounding area high school seniors are eligible. Each graduate of the program will receive a $250.00 academic scholarship provided by NebraskaLand Bank. To be eligible for the NLU Scholarship, students must complete all six courses and participate in the capstone essay contest. Essays will be judged by a Bank committee and the top three will earn $1,000, $750 and $500 scholarships.

NebraskaLand University is a free program for students. Applications are available online at nebraskalanduniversity.com. The application deadline is Sept. 8.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 28: Why insurance for college students is beneficial

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News