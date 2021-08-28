Time to apply for financial literacy scholarship program

NebraskaLand Bank is accepting applications for NebraskaLand University, a financial literacy scholarship program. NLU is a six course financial literacy program designed to educate students on budgeting, savings, credit, loans, career development, identity theft protection, paying for college and more. The curriculum uses a combination of established financial literacy materials and unique lesson plans created and instructed by senior and executive officers at NebraskaLand Bank.

Class size is limited. Students must complete an application for the program. All North Platte and surrounding area high school seniors are eligible. Each graduate of the program will receive a $250.00 academic scholarship provided by NebraskaLand Bank. To be eligible for the NLU Scholarship, students must complete all six courses and participate in the capstone essay contest. Essays will be judged by a Bank committee and the top three will earn $1,000, $750 and $500 scholarships.